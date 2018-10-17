Smoke Fills Cabin on Melania Trump’s Flight, Plane Forced To Turn Back

First lady Melania Trump’s plane made a sudden return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday morning after experiencing a “mechanical problem” shortly after takeoff.

A pool reporter on the flight relayed that about 15 minutes into a flight to Philadelphia, smoke was visible and a burning smell was detectable in the passenger cabin, according to USA Today.

Damp washcloths were given to those onboard to combat the smell, and the plane touched down back in Maryland shortly after 9 a.m. Eastern.

Trump was seen deplaning after landing at Andrews.

President Donald Trump was asked about the incident during an interview on Fox Business Network later Wednesday morning.

“They’re fine. I just spoke to her,” he told Stuart Varney of Fox Business. “They came back. She got in another plane. I said, ‘I hope this plane is better than the first one.’ They had a problem, but she’s fine.”

“Everything is fine and everyone is safe,” Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s spokeswoman, told USA Today.

The outlet reported that the first lady safely arrived in Philadelphia just before 11 a.m.

Melania Trump went to the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital to participate in an event on opioid addiction, which is part of her Be Best initiative.

She was to be joined there by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Melania Trump to focus on opioids, newborns in hospital tour https://t.co/v30YJz5gAT via @phillydotcom — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 16, 2018

“The hospital has provided care to mothers with opioid use disorder and their newborn children for more than 45 years,” The Associated Press reported.

Trump traveled with her husband on Tuesday to visit areas impacted by Hurricane Michael in Florida and Georgia.

Yesterday’s visit to see damage from #HurricaneMichael in #Florida and #Georgia was difficult to witness, but the strength & resilience of those affected was heartening to see. We are with you! pic.twitter.com/fjAhuUuP1T — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 16, 2018

She tweeted afterward: “Yesterday’s visit to see damage from #HurricaneMichael in #Florida and #Georgia was difficult to witness, but the strength & resilience of those affected was heartening to see. We are with you!”

