SECTIONS
US News
Print

Smoke Fills Cabin on Melania Trump’s Flight, Plane Forced To Turn Back

By Randy DeSoto
at 10:44am
Print

First lady Melania Trump’s plane made a sudden return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday morning after experiencing a “mechanical problem” shortly after takeoff.

A pool reporter on the flight relayed that about 15 minutes into a flight to Philadelphia, smoke was visible and a burning smell was detectable in the passenger cabin, according to USA Today.

Damp washcloths were given to those onboard to combat the smell, and the plane touched down back in Maryland shortly after 9 a.m. Eastern.

Trump was seen deplaning after landing at Andrews.

TRENDING: The Anti-Trump Riots Are a Smoke Screen. The Real Goal: Eliminate the Electoral College

President Donald Trump was asked about the incident during an interview on Fox Business Network later Wednesday morning.

“They’re fine. I just spoke to her,” he told Stuart Varney of Fox Business. “They came back. She got in another plane. I said, ‘I hope this plane is better than the first one.’ They had a problem, but she’s fine.”

“Everything is fine and everyone is safe,” Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s spokeswoman, told USA Today.

Do you think Melania Trump is doing a good job as first lady?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The outlet reported that the first lady safely arrived in Philadelphia just before 11 a.m.

Melania Trump went to the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital to participate in an event on opioid addiction, which is part of her Be Best initiative.

She was to be joined there by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

“The hospital has provided care to mothers with opioid use disorder and their newborn children for more than 45 years,” The Associated Press reported.

RELATED: Melania Trump Finally Reveals the Meaning of Her ‘I Really Don’t Care’ Jacket

Trump traveled with her husband on Tuesday to visit areas impacted by Hurricane Michael in Florida and Georgia.

She tweeted afterward: “Yesterday’s visit to see damage from #HurricaneMichael in #Florida and #Georgia was difficult to witness, but the strength & resilience of those affected was heartening to see. We are with you!”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Terry Ray

Christine Blasey Ford testifies Oct. 4 before the Senate Judiciary Committee.Michael Reynolds-Pool / Getty Images

Was the Entire Blasey Ford Episode a Sham? [RETRACTED]

Steven Beyer

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Orrin Hatch.Comedy Central screen shot; MSNBC screen shot

Republican Senator Mocks Elizabeth Warren with a ‘DNA Test’ of His Own

Steven Beyer

President Donald Trump, left, and Leslie Stahl, righ.The Daily Caller / Twitter screen shot

Trump Takes Over Interview, ‘I’m President and You’re Not’

Chuck Ross

President Donald TrumpNBC News screen shot

Top GOP Rep. Says FBI Kept Evidence That Could Torpedo Trump Investigation

Randy DeSoto

Saudi Arabia's King Salman, left, and journalist Jamal Khashoggi, right.CBS News screen shot; Jamal Khashoggi / Facebook

Report: Saudis to Admit Killing Reporter in Interrogation That Went Bad

Will Racke

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hold and raise their handsPyongyang Press Corps Pool via AP

South Korea and North Korea Strike Massive Deal, Washington Issues Warning

Chuck Ross

President Donald Trump speaking at podiumNicole S Glass / Shutterstock

Trump Erupts Over Steele Dossier – ‘Where is Jeff Sessions?’

Steven Beyer

Debbie White Dove Porreco, left, a descendant of the famed 17th-century Powhatan princess Pocahontas, spoke out against Sen. Elizabeth Warren, right, and her DNA test results Tuesday on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Actual Descendant of Pocahontas Speaks Out on Elizabeth Warren’s DNA Test – ‘I Feel Betrayed’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.