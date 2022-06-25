Share
News

Smoke Rises Over Arizona Capitol After Riot Police Break Pro-Abortion Siege

 By Jack Davis  June 25, 2022 at 7:30am
Share

In events reminiscent of the Jan. 6 incursion at the national Capitol, pro-abortion protesters tried to break into the Arizona state Senate in Phoenix Friday night while the legislature was still in session.

Pro-abortion protests began at about 7 p.m. in response to the Supreme Court decision issued earlier Friday that overturned Roe v. Wade, according to KTVK-TV.

Police in riot gear responded but remained as onlookers until protesters converged on the Senate building.

Trending:
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Melts Down After Supreme Court Strikes Down Her State's Unconstitutional Gun Restriction

The protest took an aggressive tone at about 8:45 p.m., when protesters began banging on the windows of the Arizona Senate and trying to break the glass, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Republican Sen. Kelly Townsend called the incident a “hostage” situation.

Will we see more riots this summer over this SCOTUS decision?

“We are currently there being held hostage inside the Senate building due to members of the public trying to breach our security,” Townsend tweeted Friday night. “We smell tear gas and the children of one of the members are in the office sobbing with fear.”

“Appalling to hear some Democrats defending those outside trying to break the glass and breach security,” she also wrote.

Related:
Federal Agents Issue 'Urgent' Warning to Churches About Pro-Abortion Activists' 'Night of Rage'

Members of the crowd, estimated at several hundred people, began to kick the locked exterior doors in what appeared to be an attempt to force them open.

Shortly after this, tear gas was deployed to disperse the crowd.

The Department of Public Safety said a second use of tear gas was required to clear protesters from nearby Wesley Bolin plaza after a monument was vandalized.

Prior to the use of tear gas, Republican Senate President Karen Fann cleared the floor, describing her action as a response to a “security situation.”

“We are incredibly thankful for our local law enforcement who quickly intervened during what could have been a destructive and dangerous situation for our members, staff and public inside the Senate,” Fann said in a statement.

The Senate later continued its work in a hearing room.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Smoke Rises Over Arizona Capitol After Riot Police Break Pro-Abortion Siege
Police in Riot Gear Arrive at Supreme Court as Crowd Grows and Is Spurred on by AOC
Video Captures the Tearful Moment Pro-Abortion Protesters Learned Roe v. Wade Was Struck Down
High School Principal Who Was 'Like an Older Brother' Charged with 30 Counts of Sex with a Student
Nancy Pelosi's Husband Officially Charged with DUI, Faces Jail Time and Lengthy Probation
See more...

Conversation