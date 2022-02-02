Smoking Gun Docs: Pelosi's Son Tied to Fraud and Bribery Scheme Probed by the FBI - Report

Hunter Biden, look out: There’s allegedly a new corrupt son of a powerful Democrat in town.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, Paul Pelosi Jr. — the 53-year-old son of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who’s tied to a series of companies being probed by the FBI — listed himself as the owner of a property linked with a fraud and bribery scheme that’s led to federal indictments.

Of course, corruption from elected Democrats (or those close to them) is nothing new

On Tuesday, the Daily Mail reported Pelosi’s ties to the San Francisco property — which it described a “squalid ‘residential motel” — could be the smoking gun that gets the speaker’s son into legal hot water.

Nancy Pelosi’s Son, Paul Pelosi Jr., Tied To Yet Another Fraud & Bribery Scheme, New ‘Smoking Gun’ Documents Revealhttps://t.co/qTYAMEPnc8 — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) February 1, 2022

The documents describe a fraud and bribery scheme involving San Francisco building inspector Bernie Curran and Rodrigo Santos, whom the Daily Mail described as a “permits expeditor.”

“Prosecutors claim Santos arranged for his clients to donate thousands of dollars to Curran’s favorite non-profit — a rugby club — in exchange for him turning a blind eye to violations … which would deny their buildings city permits. One such person, identified only as Client 9 in charging documents wrote a $1,500 check to the club to help remove violations from the squalid ‘residential hotel’ on Utah Street,” the Daily Mail reported.

The new documents indicate Paul Pelosi Jr. could be “Client 9.”

In the documents from 2017, according to the Daily Mail, Pelosi Jr. signed statements indicating he owned the property, that he was “the party legally and financially responsible for this proposed construction activity” and that he would “abide by all applicable laws and requirements that govern Owner-Builders as well as employers.”

Documents also show Pelosi Jr. applying for one of the permits mentioned in the indictments of both Curran and Santos, the Daily Mail reported.

In 2018, San Francisco community publication Mission Local reported on the problems at the hotel.

“The first thing you’d notice was trash. Everywhere. There was garbage scattered across the front staircase and overflowing from every trash bin in the building. That’s what you’d see when you’d open the door,” Joe Eskenazi wrote.

“Then things got worse.”

Eskenazi reported that “per multiple city sources, Paul Pelosi has been dropping by the offices of the Department of Building Inspection, and established himself as the city’s point person for this troubled hotel.”

It was unclear, at that point, what kind of ownership stake Pelosi had in the building — and it still isn’t, although the papers unearthed by the Daily Mail may take us a bit closer.

That report also makes Pelosi Jr. suspect number in being Client 9, who was described in charging documents as “an individual working on behalf of the owners of the property located on the 1300 block of Utah Street.”

“There is one permit in the DBI system at that address, signed off by Curran on December 7, 2017 — and the application number matches the number Pelosi Jr. wrote on his ‘smoking gun’ documents obtained by DailyMail.com, dated that same day,” the Daily Mail reported.

“The documents are the latest in a growing pile of evidence suggesting the Speaker’s son is Client 9.”

On Jan. 14, the Daily Mail revealed that Pelosi Jr. was also linked to five companies that had been investigated by the feds.

They involved, according to the news outlet: Pelosi Jr. joining the board of a biofuel company that defrauded investors and whose CEO was convicted of bribery; being president of an environmental investment firm that was a front for fraud; being vice president of a company that was investigated for scam phone calls to seniors; receiving millions of shares of a lithium mining company that were issued as part of a $164 million fraud; and having a role in a medical company that tested drugs on individuals without Food and Drug Administration authorization.

“Pelosi Jr. has never been accused or charged with crimes relating to these cases,” the Daily Mail reported at the time.

“But sources close to the Democrat power broker’s son — and even Pelosi Jr. himself — admit that some of his business dealings may have arisen from savvy entrepreneurs hiring him in an attempt to curry favor with his powerful family.”

Does that sound anything like the middle-aged son of another very powerful Democrat in Washington? A guy named Hunter Biden, maybe?

The document dump from the Daily Mail comes on top of Nancy Pelosi’s own problems with her husband’s stock trading — particularly his purchase of Big Tech stocks as the House was crafting anti-trust laws for the sector that were ostensibly toothless.

That was bad enough. However, now it looks like it runs in the family — and this time, it could lead to legal consequences for bribery and fraud.

