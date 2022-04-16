Ever wonder how members of Congress make $174,000 per year, usually support two households, and end up incredibly rich?

Exhibit A: Joe Biden.

The Hunter Biden laptop continues to churn out amazing stories of riches flowing to the Biden family, including to the Big Guy himself.

If you or I mingled our business and personal accounts we would have a lot of questions to answer from the Internal Revenue Service.

But growing evidence shows President Biden and his son Hunter mixed all kinds of personal and business dealings with each other, including Hunter paying Dad’s bills, receiving tax refunds from his father, and having his foreign clients interact with the elder Biden, according to investigative reporting by Just the News.

It’s been going on for a long time, including when Joe Biden was a senator and when he was Barack Obama’s vice president, as shown by more than 100,000 emails and text messages reviewed by Just the News and the Government Accountability Institute on Hunter’s laptop, once left at a Delaware computer repair shop and now in possession of the FBI.

Just the News and the GAI also viewed memos and bank records requested under the Freedom of Information Act, available publicly from court filings or obtained voluntarily from two former Hunter Biden business partners.

It all appears to add up to quite a smoking gun.

Even while Joe Biden was a senator, Hunter paid his $190 cell phone bill for eleven years, totaling $25,000.

In 2009, Hunter Biden partnered with former Yale friends, including Christopher Heinz, stepson of then-Sen. John Kerry, and Devon Archer to form Rosemont Capital, which spread worldwide in various industries.

In 2010, Hunter and Eric Schwerin of Rosemont subsidiary Rosemont Seneca helped the White House complete the vice president’s tax return and diverted his Delaware state tax refund to Hunter to pay off a loan Joe Biden owed his son.

Schwerin later wrote an email describing maintenance and improvements at Joe Biden’s Delaware lakefront home that Hunter paid.

Emails on Hunter’s laptop, which seemed to refer to the vice president as “the big guy,” “Pop” and “my chairman,” seem to indicate Joe Biden was counting on his son and Schwerin to enrich him before he left office.

A 2017 email indicated Hunter was designating 10 percent of a big Chinese deal for “the big guy,” said Just the News, citing a 2018 Peter Schweizer book “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends.”

In 2009, with Joe Biden recently installed as vice president, his brother, James, joined with Hunter Biden in enriching themselves in areas of the world where the vice president had substantial influence, according to Just the News.

James, for instance, got a construction contract of a billion dollars in Iraq, while Joe Biden was overseeing U.S. military operations in that country, and Hunter made millions of dollars from Burisma, a corrupt Ukrainian oil and gas company. Neither man knew much about the areas in which they made these monies.

Documents Just the News and GAI uncovered also showed Joe Biden’s claims of not discussing with Hunter his son’s business dealings to be false. Biden referred a political donor to Hunter because the donor wanted to work with his son and repeatedly met with Hunter’s foreign partners.

A 2011 email indicated Hunter Biden’s partners cultivating relationships with a group of Chinese entrepreneurs anxious to get a meeting at the White House.

Apparently it worked, as 30 members of the Chinese Entrepreneurs Club were in the White House in November, 2011. They met with Joe Biden, although that was not recorded on White House logs, but was revealed in a CEC document, according to Just the News.

In 2013 when Joe Biden went to meet with Chinese officials in Beijing, Hunter flew with his father on Air Force Two to make a billion dollar deal. While there, Hunter has said his father met with a Chinese business partner of Hunter’s.

In April, 2014, Hunter Biden’s partner, Devon Archer, met with Joe Biden in the White House, according to Secret Service logs. That same day, the Ukraine-based oil company, Burisma, wired $100,000 to a Rosemont account.

The following year, a Burisma representative and several wealthy Kazakh individuals from north central Asia, met with Hunter and Joe Biden at a Washington café without the meeting being on the vice president’s official schedule.

A 2016 email from Hunter to the grandson of a former president of Mexico expressed anger because the individual went silent even though Hunter had brought to the White House and the vice president’s house every individual the grandson had asked him to.

After Joe Biden left office in 2017 and had fewer obligations of financial disclosure, CEFC China Energy paid money to the Biden family stemming from deals in 2015 and 2016, Just the News said.

By 2019, cash began to go a different way, as Joe Biden committed to paying bills of Hunter, a drug addict.

Just the News quoted one significant text message Hunter made in 2019 to his daughter: “I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family [for] 30 years. It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike Pop, I won’t make you give me half your salary.”

So the evidence seems to pile up. The establishment media are coming around, sort of, though so far the FBI and the Justice Department are moving very slowly.

In fact, Congressman Darrell Issa of the House Judiciary Committee who is involved in investigating the laptop, told Fox News on Tuesday that the FBI and Justice Department had, in effect, lied about it.

“As we now discovered, the FBI and Department of Justice were actually feeding Twitter false information saying that there was going to be misinformation about Hunter Biden and a laptop coming out when in fact for two years they had the real McCoy and they knew they had it.

“So there is swamp activity in addition to the media [disinformation], all of which will need to be investigated and we have to find a way to stop it in the future.”

Asked to clarify that statement, Issa added: “We have statements from officials at Twitter that they were briefed by the administration and told about [Hunter Biden’s laptop]. Now, if they’re lying, we’ll find out when they’re under oath.

“But that’s their statement at this point, is that part of their reason for, quote, calling it misinformation, came from within the [Trump] administration. And of course that means it came from people who were rogue relative to the truth, because they had the real McCoy and knew it was the real McCoy — and had had it for more than a year.”

“Obviously, there’s a lot of cover-up that’s gone on,” Issa said later in the interview.

You can say that again.

