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Rep. Jim Jordan speaks during a hearing before the Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement of the House Judiciary Committee at Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Sept. 1, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Jim Jordan speaks during a hearing before the Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement of the House Judiciary Committee at Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Sept. 1, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Smoking-Gun Internal Messages Show Dem Megafunder ActBlue Lied to Congress, Covered Up Shady Foreign Donations

 By Michael Austin  September 18, 2026 at 7:30am
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The major political fundraising platform used by Democrats has been accused by the House Judiciary Committee of failing to stop illegal political donations from overseas.

The revelation about ActBlue, first reported by Fox News on Wednesday, means that staffers for the platform allegedly lied to Congress about security protocol.

The report from the House Judiciary Committee — which was joined by the House Administration Committee and the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee — found that “ActBlue, in its own words, decided to take ‘a more lenient approach’ to fraud prevention in 2024.”

The platform weakened “its fraud-prevention policies at least twice even though internal assessments showed that these changes would result in a measurable increase in fraudulent contributions.”

“Similarly, internal trainings directed ActBlue’s fraud prevention team to ‘look for reasons to accept contributions’ rather than to examine them closely for indicators of fraud — as required by federal regulation,” the report continued.

“ActBlue took this lax approach to fraud prevention even though it had detected at least 22 significant fraud campaigns on the platform in recent years, including several from foreign sources.”

ActBlue is widely used by Democratic candidates and progressive organizations to solicit donations as they run for office.

The report also claimed ActBlue tried to cover up the security issues.

In one instance, ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones claimed in a letter to House Administration Committee Chair Bryan Steil, a Republican from Wisconsin, that a passport number is required for a foreigner to make a donation on the platform.

But the report alleged that the verification process “only ensures that the entered passport number contains a certain number of characters, not that it is a valid U.S. passport number.”

Related:
'As a Lifelong Democrat, I Am Ashamed': Mom Blasts Her Party After Illegal Kills Her Son and His New Bride

ActBlue has previously told lawmakers “there is no evidence that foreign donations through online or small-dollar contributions are a problem in U.S. elections.”

But in one communication, an ActBlue supervisor apparently insisted that a denied foreign contribution “should have been accepted.”

The supervisor said in a memo that “it is a foreign contribution, but the name/email match, the IP/billing match, a full address with the correct country code, and there were previously accepted and successful contributions.”

The message added that “the donor uses an Arkansas state code, which isn’t great, but [the] system can be wonky with requiring state codes for foreign donors.”

Fox News noted that some ActBlue executives have invoked the Fifth Amendment while providing testimony to Congress.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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