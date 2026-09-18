Smoking-Gun Internal Messages Show Dem Megafunder ActBlue Lied to Congress, Covered Up Shady Foreign Donations

The major political fundraising platform used by Democrats has been accused by the House Judiciary Committee of failing to stop illegal political donations from overseas.

The revelation about ActBlue, first reported by Fox News on Wednesday, means that staffers for the platform allegedly lied to Congress about security protocol.

The report from the House Judiciary Committee — which was joined by the House Administration Committee and the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee — found that “ActBlue, in its own words, decided to take ‘a more lenient approach’ to fraud prevention in 2024.”

The platform weakened “its fraud-prevention policies at least twice even though internal assessments showed that these changes would result in a measurable increase in fraudulent contributions.”

🚨 BREAKING: Our investigation found that ActBlue weakened fraud safeguards despite detecting significant fraud campaigns, including several from foreign sources. Internal training even told staff to “look for reasons to accept contributions.” Learn more below 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/iGuqIOuzHP — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) September 16, 2026

“Similarly, internal trainings directed ActBlue’s fraud prevention team to ‘look for reasons to accept contributions’ rather than to examine them closely for indicators of fraud — as required by federal regulation,” the report continued.

“ActBlue took this lax approach to fraud prevention even though it had detected at least 22 significant fraud campaigns on the platform in recent years, including several from foreign sources.”

ActBlue is widely used by Democratic candidates and progressive organizations to solicit donations as they run for office.

The report also claimed ActBlue tried to cover up the security issues.

In one instance, ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones claimed in a letter to House Administration Committee Chair Bryan Steil, a Republican from Wisconsin, that a passport number is required for a foreigner to make a donation on the platform.

But the report alleged that the verification process “only ensures that the entered passport number contains a certain number of characters, not that it is a valid U.S. passport number.”

MORE FRAUD AT ACTBLUE: New information produced to @JudiciaryGOP, @HouseAdmin, and @GOPOversight shows just how unserious ActBlue’s fraud-prevention practices are. Accepting foreign donations in U.S. elections is ILLEGAL. ActBlue knows this, but repeatedly instructed its… — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 16, 2026

ActBlue has previously told lawmakers “there is no evidence that foreign donations through online or small-dollar contributions are a problem in U.S. elections.”

But in one communication, an ActBlue supervisor apparently insisted that a denied foreign contribution “should have been accepted.”

The supervisor said in a memo that “it is a foreign contribution, but the name/email match, the IP/billing match, a full address with the correct country code, and there were previously accepted and successful contributions.”

The message added that “the donor uses an Arkansas state code, which isn’t great, but [the] system can be wonky with requiring state codes for foreign donors.”

Fox News noted that some ActBlue executives have invoked the Fifth Amendment while providing testimony to Congress.

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