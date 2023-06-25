Smoking Gun? Records Show Where $5M Went After Hunter Biden's Chinese Shakedown - Report

A Senate report shows that 10 days after Hunter Biden made a newly revealed demand for money, a Chinese energy company forked over $5 million, most of which ended up in a Hunter Biden company.

Last week, the House Oversight Committee released a transcript of an interview with whistleblower Gary Shapley Jr., an IRS agent who revealed the contents of one blockbuster message.

“For example, we obtained a July 30th, 2017, WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden to Chinese business associate Henry Zhao, in which Hunter Biden wrote:

‘I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father,’” Shapley said, according to the transcript.

Shapley later noted that investigators wanted to mine location data to see if now-President Joe Biden, who at that time was a former vice president, was in fact with his son, but Justice Department prosecutors would not do so, according to the transcript. It wasn’t clear if the FBI actually did look into it.

“And if FBI did something at some level, I’m not privy to it,” Shapley said, according to the transcript.

Investigators wanted to get the location data to confirm Joe Biden was in the room when Hunter used him as leverage but there is no confidence the FBI obtained that data. pic.twitter.com/gEMIOVGYyl — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 23, 2023

A Breitbart News report Saturday noted that Zhao, to whom the message was sent, worked with the Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC Energy and was connected to Chinese intelligence.

Shortly after the message was sent, page 78 of a 2020 Senate report reveals what took place.

“On Aug. 8, 2017, CEFC Infrastructure Investment wired $5 million to the bank account for Hudson West III. These funds may have originated from a loan issued from the account of a company called Northern International Capital Holdings, a Hong Kong-based investment company identified at one time as a ‘substantial shareholder’ in CEFC International Limited,” the Senate report stated.

Within 10 days of Hunter Biden’s WhatsApp message to the Chinese official associated with CEFC, a CEFC subsidiary sent 2 payments totaling $5.1M to accounts linked to Hunter, according to records cited in the Senate GOP investigation. https://t.co/myy4Xw8un2 pic.twitter.com/EEkb3sa6Y7 — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) June 23, 2023

“It is unclear whether Hunter Biden was half-owner of Hudson West III at that time. However, starting on Aug. 8, the same day the $5 million was received, and continuing through Sept. 25, 2018, Hudson West III sent frequent payments to Owasco, Hunter Biden’s firm. These payments, which were described as consulting fees, reached $4,790,375.25 in just over a year,” the Senate report stated.

On Thursday, Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating the Biden family’s finances, indicated that a second whistleblower, whose name has been withheld, informed the panel that a 2020 FBI report — known as an FD 1023 — that claimed Joe Biden and Hunter Biden were linked to a bribery scheme was never shared with the IRS investigators looking into Hunter Biden.

In a news release on the Oversight Committee’s website, Comer said: “Americans have been wondering why the Justice Department took five years to do what H&R Block could have done in five hours. Now we know that Biden’s Justice Department has been actively engaged in a cover-up to protect the Bidens from facing justice.”

Whistleblower 2, “Mr X” was the IRS-CI Case Agent over the Hunter Biden investigation.He states that he has never seen the FBI Form 1023 containing allegations that Joe and Hunter Biden were paid a $10 million bribe in Ukraine, a form which Bill Barr said was given to David Weiss pic.twitter.com/DidEEmq8JC — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 22, 2023

A letter from the whistleblower’s attorney said the whistleblower “has stated to me that he has never seen this FBI Form 1023 and that he does not recall ever hearing about this information being turned over in any meetings with the prosecution team in Delaware.”

“Further, Mr. X informed me that this information could have been relevant to Mr. X’s investigation at the time of the subject as it related to a claim of $5 million being paid to the subject which directly ties to email correspondence reviewed between subject and a business partner of subject sent in May of 2014, which is believed to reference the $5 million being paid to subject from company xxx,” the letter said.

In the committee news release, Comer said the verdict is clear – the Justice Department protected the Bidens.

“In five months, the House Oversight and Accountability Committee’s investigation into the Bidens has revealed evidence of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery. Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal and the Justice Department’s efforts to obstruct justice only embolden our efforts to follow the facts and deliver answers, transparency, and accountability to the American people. We will not rest until the full extent of President Biden’s involvement in his family’s schemes is revealed. Accountability is coming,” he said.

