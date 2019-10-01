Smollett Hits Jackpot Again as Special Prosecutor Turns Out To Be Foxx Donor

Jussie Smollett, the now-disgraced actor who dodged 16 felony charges despite a mountain of evidence against him, seems to have hit the jackpot yet again.

Dan Webb, the special prosecutor assigned to look into why Kim Foxx’s office decided to drop the charges against Smollett, has now been revealed to be a donor to the controversial state’s attorney.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the revelation came as part of a Monday filing in the Cook County criminal court. The two-page declaration shows that although Webb claims to not remember it, he co-hosted a fundraiser for Foxx and even cut her campaign a personal check for $1,000.

Webb admitted it’s common for his law firm to host events for politicians and he is often asked to make donations at these same fundraisers.

For people hoping to see some semblance of justice in this mess of a situation, this comes as a disheartening turn of events.

For Smollett and whatever supporters he has, this is likely some of the best news yet.

To make matters worse, in the face of this obvious conflict of interest it appears neither Webb nor Foxx considers it a problem.

According to the declaration, Foxx and her attorney “do not consider this political contribution an issue, and stated that Kim Foxx will not claim any conflict of interest, or have any other objection related to this contribution.”

With luck like this, Smollett and Foxx better start buying lottery tickets.

Others feel like the two are cheating justice and cashing in on a web of high-profile connections.

The Chicago Police Department, whose officers and detectives spent countless hours carefully gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses, is convinced that they have a slam dunk case against Smollett.

The department dumped video and documents that would have formed the foundation of the damning case against Smollett, proving to the world that Foxx’s office’s decision to drop the charges was likely a bad one.

Despite the abundance of evidence against him, Smollett was able to walk free with only a few days of questionable community service and forfeiture of his relatively inexpensive bond.

This was a slap in the face for the Chicago police who worked tirelessly to investigate Smollett’s initial claim of a racist and homophobic attack — the same officers who then pivoted to discover the truth after the actor’s claims fell apart.

When asked to recoup some of the costs of the investigation, Smollett and his attorneys shamelessly blamed the department for conducting such a thorough investigation.

So not only is Smollett seemingly dodging bullet after bullet, but he’s becoming smug and arrogant about his brushes with justice.

