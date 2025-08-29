Smug Dem Mayor Gets Reality Check on His City's Crime; It's So Bad MSNBC Couldn't Ignore It

Baltimore’s Democratic Mayor Brandon Scott experienced some rare backlash from the mainstream media earlier this week during an interview with MSNBC when host Ana Cabrera reminded him about crime in his city.

President Donald Trump referred to Baltimore as a “hellhole” while speaking with reporters during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, when the topic of federalizing police forces across the country came up.

Part of the Cabinet meeting included talking about the White House’s takeover of D.C. police forces and the deployment of National Guard troops to reduce criminal activity.

During the MSNBC interview, Scott seemed to rule out a federal takeover of local police in Baltimore, trying to tout a 50-year low in homicides. Nevertheless, Cabrera hit back and highlighted how the city still has one of the highest crime rates in the nation, with dozens of homicides having already been committed this year.

“Your city has seen this big drop in homicides this year, but it still has one of the highest crime rates in the country, and there are still dozens of people who have been killed,” she said.

“What is your plan to accelerate the crackdown of the violence? You mentioned some partnerships that have helped. What measures have you taken that are working?”

He tried to pawn off the violence on firearms, gun stores, and gun companies, promising to “go after them.”

Scott added, “We’re investing in community violence intervention work where we are paying people who used to be in that life of crime to now prevent violence from happening.”

It doesn’t appear to be working.

Baltimore is infamous for being dangerous and having a massive criminal element.

It was also deemed the “overdose capital” of the United States by The New York Times earlier this year.

When asked about Trump’s comments highlighting how far the city has fallen, Scott could only deflect and say, “I don’t really care what the president thinks, because I know the residents in Baltimore have deep pride in their community. And they acknowledge — we acknowledge — the progress that we’ve made, but also that far too many people still are getting hurt in our city.”

He then admitted to having a gun pointed in his face and ducking bullets while living in the city.

Even MSNBC couldn’t deny how badly Baltimore is being run. That’s when you know you have a problem.

Perhaps Trump should seriously consider moving National Guard troops into the city.

With his success in D.C., you’d think local mayors and state governors would be happy to have additional resources.

Yet their hatred for the president — and a lack of willingness to admit how bad things have gotten — will likely lead to an adversarial ending either way. But one way or another, law and order must be restored.

