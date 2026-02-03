Smug Dem. Sen.'s Attack on ICE Backfires Spectacularly as He Accidentally Reveals Disease Outbreak Among Illegals

Surely, there must be some name for the stunning medical phenomena of Democrats consistently missing the forest for the trees when it comes to all things President Donald Trump.

Trump Derangement Syndrome? Democratitus? The Blue Donkey Disease?

Whatever one wants to call it, Connecticut’s smug, leftist Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy has it bad.

And it doesn’t look like Dr. Seuss — or any medical professional, really — will be able to turn Murphy’s frown upside down.

Murphy went on X this past Sunday in an apparent attempt to take something of a victory lap around Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Connecticut lawmaker quoted a report claiming that the Dilley, Texas, ICE facility was forced to suspend operations after “active measles infections” began to spread in the facility.

“ICE Health Services Corps immediately took steps to quarantine and control further spread and infection, ceasing all movement within the facility and quarantining all individuals suspected of making contact with the infected,” Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said of the ordeal.

She added that “medical staff is continuing to monitor the detainees’ conditions” and would take further action as needed.

This was, for all intents and purposes, a rather ho-hum story of a health issue cropping up at an ICE detention facility.

But not for the left.

And certainly not for Murphy, who apparently took this admission of proper protocol as a sign that Trump’s DHS was operating some sort of clandestine Gestapo.

This is the facility I was denied entry to a week ago – even though I’m the top Democrat on the committee that funds DHS and I gave them plenty of notice. I told you they were hiding something. They were. https://t.co/ND9vAb2wEe — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 2, 2026

“This is the facility I was denied entry to a week ago – even though I’m the top Democrat on the committee that funds DHS and I gave them plenty of notice,” Murphy posted to X. “I told you they were hiding something. They were.”

Uh… what? Wouldn’t a written admission that health protocols were activated be the exact opposite of “hiding something”?

Oh, that’s right, why let facts get in the way of screeching about how bad the Trump administration is?

Far be it from me to ever offer free advice to the Democrats, but here’s some: Maybe you should’ve let facts get in the way this time.

Because by clinging to his most base “Orange Man Bad!” instincts, Murphy just exposed something that undermines the many tenets of the left’s bizarre obsession with unfettered immigration.

Apart from crime/safety issues and the economic strain on U.S. taxpayers, the other big reason that many Americans are fed up with unchecked immigration has to do with health.

By former President Joe Biden’s National Library of Medicine’s own admission in 2022, the immigrant population is largely hesitant to get vaccinations of any kind.

Noting the “reemergence of measles and poliovirus,” the National Library of Medicine concluded that the immigrant “community has lower vaccination coverage when compared to those born in the US.”

That’s not some Trumpian bogeyman statistic. That’s what Biden’s own administration found.

Is this inconvenient truth something that Murphy and his ilk really want to emphasize?

If it means they can continue their brain-dead attacks on Trump, apparently it is!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.