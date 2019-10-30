Once-Smug Kamala Tries To Pin Blame as She Slips to 5th Place

Sen. Kamala Harris once had big plans for the presidency.

Now, the California Democrat is coming up with excuses as to why it’s everyone else’s fault that her campaign is imploding.

In a Sunday interview with Axios on HBO, Harris addressed what she sees as the biggest problem in her campaign.

No, it’s not her weak economic policy or a history of harsh criminal justice practices that make Robocop look like Barney Fife, but her own race and gender.

“I have also started talking about what I describe and what I believe to be the elephant in the room about my campaign,” Harris said. “Electability.

“Essentially, is America ready for a woman, a woman of color, to be president of the United States?”

While blaming Americans for their failings may be nothing new for Democrats, Harris’ blame game comes after a painful slide to a distant fifth place in many polls.

The Real Clear Politics polling average had Harris at No. 2 back in early July with 15.2 percent. The surge came after a particularly powerful showing at a Democratic debate.

Unable to capitalize on her momentum, the candidate now draws less than 5 percent in the polls and sits behind former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Her poll numbers don’t show any signs of coming back, either.

Unless Harris is able to pull off an amazing feat and somehow convince Democratic voters that she should be their pick to go against President Donald Trump, it doesn’t look like she’ll be in the White House anytime soon.

Of course, this is a far cry from her seemingly smug plans when, not if, she secured the presidency.

“When I’m president, change will start from the top,” Harris once said in a statement acquired by CBS News. “We will lift people up through inclusion and put in place policies that create opportunity and ensure representation at the highest levels of government.”

While race and gender may have been a platform with which she hoped to gain support, Harris now claims they’re what’s holding her back.

Instead of taking personal responsibility for the state of her campaign, she is pinning the blame on other Americans, hinting that voters are too racist or sexist to ever elect her.

