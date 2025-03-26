Share
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks to reporters after being interviewed in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 21, 2025.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks to reporters after being interviewed in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 21, 2025. (Annabelle Gordon - AFP / Getty Images)

Smug Reporter Humiliated After Attempt to Mock WH Shows He Doesn't Know Basic US Geography

 By Randy DeSoto  March 26, 2025 at 2:46pm
Here’s a tip for reporters who want to jump all over the Signal text mistake that Trump administration officials have owned up to: Get basic facts right.

As a brief review, The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg — a fierce Trump critic — broke the story Monday that he was inadvertently brought into a Signal text chain that included Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Vice President J.D. Vance, among others. Signal is an encrypted phone app.

Earlier this month, the national security officials traded messages regarding a then-upcoming military operation in Yemen against the Houthis, which took place on March 15.

Politico’s Jack Blanchard in the outlet’s morning “Playbook” newsletter originally wrote on Tuesday, “Hegseth (to his relief) is out of the country, and heads from Hawaii to Guam today…”

Politico has since updated the newsletter, noting, “Hegseth (to his relief) is far away from Washington, and heads from Hawaii to Guam today.”

Why the change? Because Hawaii and Guam are both part of the United States. Hawaii was admitted as the 50th state in 1959 when Dwight Eisenhower was president. Hawaii and Guam both became U.S. territories in 1898.

These are both pretty longstanding matters of which certainly, in the case of Hawaii at least, Blanchard should have been aware.

Do you think he just made a mistake, or does he really not know Hawaii and Guam are both part of the US?

In other words, Politico made a mistake covering a mistake made by some Trump administration officials.

When asked in Hawaii on Monday about the Signal snafu, Hegseth refuted Goldberg’s claims that war plans were revealed.

“Nobody was texting war plans,” Hegseth responded.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated this point in a Tuesday post on X, writing that no war plans were discussed, nor was classified material shared.

In testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, Gabbard confirmed there no sources, locations, targets, routes, or units were disclosed.

Any operation plan would include this type of information, so she said clearly that no war plans were released.

Also testifying before the committee, Ratcliffe called out Goldberg for falsely suggesting that he transmitted classified information and the name of an “undercover CIA operative” in the Signal chat.

“In fact, I released the name of my chief of staff who is not operating undercover,” he said. “That was deliberately false and misleading.”

Ratcliffe further noted that the air strikes against the Houthis were a success, with no American casualties, which is the main issue at hand.

Trump characterized the whole situation regarding Goldberg being included in the text chain as “the only glitch in two months, and it turned out not to be a serious one.”

The so-called Signalgate has filled three news cycles, but because the Trump administration has been forthright, it will soon be played out.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
