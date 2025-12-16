SNAP Recipient Complains About New Rules Blocking Junk Food Purchases: 'What Is the Point?'

A Missouri woman on Thursday receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funds complained about only being able to buy “real food” with the program, according to St. Louis TV station KMOV.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced Wednesday the approval of a waiver request from Missouri and five other states to restrict the purchase of candy, sugar-sweetened drinks, and other items after Oct. 1, 2026. Hannah Moore complained to KMOV reporter John Kipper in a story that the restrictions were “not even cool.”

“What is the point of food stamps if it’s just for ‘real food?’” Moore asked.

SNAP, sometimes called food stamps, is a program run through the Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the states intended to bolster the grocery budget of low-income families to allow them to purchase “nutritious food essential to health and well-being.” As of Tuesday, 18 states have received waivers to prohibit the use of SNAP benefits for junk food, according to the USDA website.

“That’s not even cool, like why they do that?” Moore told Kipper, later adding, “I don’t know what Trump is doing or what is going on.”

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has sought to remove sugary drinks, including sodas, from SNAP, The Wall Street Journal reported. Kennedy has sought to address a rising chronic disease rate that affects roughly three in five Americans as part of the Make America Healthy Again movement, which is often referred to as MAHA.

“Thank God I don’t got kids, but the people out there with kids are not going to be cool,” Moore told Kipper, adding that she worried about whether parents would be able to purchase snacks their kids liked to eat.

During the federal government shutdown in October and November, some federal district judges ordered the Trump administration to tap into contingency funds to maintain SNAP benefits. The Supreme Court overturned those orders Nov. 8, shortly before an agreement was reached to end the shutdown.

In a Dec. 3 news report, a woman complained about new work requirements for able-bodied adults up to age 64 in order to maintain eligibility to receive SNAP benefits that were enacted as part of the “Big Beautiful Bill” that President Donald Trump signed into law in July.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.