SNL Audience Cheers Joke About Trump Getting Assassinated, Lincoln Style

The live audience of Saturday Night Live loudly applauded a joke about the possibility of President Donald Trump being assassinated while attending a musical.

Trump attended the opening night of “Chicago” Tuesday at the Kennedy Center with First Lady Melania Trump, where he was “mostly cheered,” according to the Associated Press.

SNL’s “Weekend Update” host Michael Che made an apparent reference to President Abraham Lincoln, who was assassinated during a performance at Ford’s Theater in 1865.

“President Trump attended the opening night of ‘Chicago’ at the Kennedy Center, and I think that’s cool that the President is going to the theater. I mean, what’s the worst that could happen?” Che asked, before the audience laughed before going into cheers and applause.

Trump survived two assassination attempts during his 2024 presidential campaign. During a July 13, 2024 campaign rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, Trump was slightly wounded when a bullet fired by Thomas Crooks grazed his ear.

A Sept. 15, 2024, assassination attempt by Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was thwarted by Secret Service agents at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Secret Service agents also shot and killed an unidentified man attempting to force his way onto Mar-a-Lago early in the morning of Feb. 22, the agency said in a statement.

Two agents and a deputy from the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office confronted an individual in his early 20s, who was armed with a shotgun and carrying a gas can, according to a press conference held by federal and local law enforcement officials and statement from the Secret Service.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia announced on Jan. 25 that Morgan L. Morrow of Ripley, West Virginia, was charged with one count of making a terroristic threat, in a post on its Facebook page.

Ripley allegedly sought someone with “a terminal illness” to make an attempt on Trump’s life.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

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