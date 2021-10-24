It was a kinder, gentler jab at the president than the days when “Saturday Night Live” would unleash its blistering venom on former President Donald Trump, but the NBC show finally offered a bit of mockery at President Joe Biden.

In the skit, Biden, played by James Austin Johnson, complained that he was unloved.

“I don’t understand. People used to like me. The press would call me ‘Uncle Joe.’ I miss the old me. Where the hell did that guy go?” he said.

That cued the entrance of Jason Sudeikis, who reprised his role as Vice President Joe Biden.

“Trick or treat, smell my feet,” Sudeikis said. “I’m just jokin’.”

Sudeikis introduced his character as “the Ghost of Biden Past,”

When Johnson, playing the president, wondered what word he was looking for to describe his former self, Sudeikis replied, “Lucid.”

Sudeikis said that in the world he lives in, he — the old Biden — is still vice president.

“We’re like America’s wacky neighbor,” he said. “We just pop in with an ice cream cone, some aviator shades, finger guns.”

The Ghost of Biden Past tells the current president to “loosen up.”

He tells the president to “smile more.”

When the character of the president bemoans the intransigence of Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia in passing bills through Congress, his former self makes a play on words and says “the only mansion I care about is the Playboy mansion.”

A third Biden, smiling and relaxed, then appears. The character, played by Alex Moffat, says he is Joe Biden from March 2021.

He grins and bobs before telling the other two to “rock on” and leaves.

SNL also used Biden as a laugh line during its “Weekend Update” segment.

Soo SNL just destroyed Biden… pic.twitter.com/vASgEV7D6E — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) October 24, 2021

Colin Jost noted that Biden has not visited the southern border, “although his approval rating has.” His remark was accompanied by a graphic of polling results showing a red line headed drastically downward.

“Insiders are also saying that, during meetings, President Biden repeatedly uses the f-word in conversation,” he continued. “More concerning, the f-word he keeps using is ‘forget,'” he said.

