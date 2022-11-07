Parler Share
Commentary
Cast and crew members of "Saturday Night Live" pose with their Emmy Awards for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series at the 71st Emmy awards in Los Angeles, California.
Commentary
Cast and crew members of "Saturday Night Live" pose with their Emmy Awards for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series at the 71st Emmy awards in Los Angeles, California. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

SNL Makes Announcement They May Actually Be Funny Again for a Night, Leftists Utterly Lose It

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 7, 2022 at 8:19am
Parler Share

You’d think that when “Saturday Night Live” announced that this coming week’s episode would feature a comedy legend and a rap supergroup, what fans remain glued to the series would presumably be ecstatic.

Instead, they were outraged — all because said comedy legend stated the biological fact that a man is a man and a woman is a woman.

Dave Chappelle, who rankled the left by stating that “gender is a fact” in a 2021 comedy special, will be helming Saturday’s episode along with musical guest Black Star, the rap supergroup comprised of Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey.

Trending:
Singer Found Dead at 34 - Last Tweet Was Directed at Kanye

This would, ordinarily, be reason to actually watchSNL.” However, keep in mind that whoever has stuck with the institution is, at this point, expecting unfunny semi-comedians to feed them a particular brand of laugh-free agitrprop-lite.

Naturally, this crowd was enraged that someone who was hosting might, like, actually disagree with them on something.

Will you be watching the SNL episode with Dave Chapelle?

It was a “[h]ard pass” for this commenter, and others made sure to performatively snub the show in similar fashion.

Related:
'Saturday Night Live' Surprises by Skewering Pelosi and Schumer in Jan. 6 Sketch, and Leftists Can't Handle It

Yes, she really brought out the “do better” line. That’s like the leftist version of “I’m not angry, I’m just disappointed.” You’d think that, in 2022, someone could, ahem, “do better” than that.

So, why does “SNL” need to “do better” than Chappelle? Why is he “transphobic”? For stating biological facts, of course.

“Gender is a fact,” Chappelle said during a routine in last year’s Netflix special “The Closer.”

“Every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact.

“Now, I am not saying that to say trans women aren’t women. I am just saying that those p****** that they got — you know what I mean? I’m not saying it’s not p****, but it’s ‘beyond p****’ or ‘impossible p****,’” he said, comparing them to meat substitutes.

Perhaps the vulgarity isn’t your sort of thing — but then, that’s not what anyone was complaining about. Black Star isn’t exactly the kind of thing that you play on the car ride to school with your 7-year-old, after all.

Instead, the issue was the kind of humorless scolds who demand that every comedian, every cultural institution agree with their every whim — particularly gender ideology, which has become sacrosanct to the left.

Heaven forbid “SNL” actually be funny. The only reason it exists, at least to the fans that remain, is to echo its viewers opinions. The moment it doesn’t, watch them walk away in a huff, triggered beyond belief — not because the show is laugh-free, but because it runs the risk of actual comedy instead.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




SNL Makes Announcement They May Actually Be Funny Again for a Night, Leftists Utterly Lose It
Report: MSNBC Suddenly Fires Incendiary Host Because Her Commentary Crossed the Line
Washington Post's Eleventh-Hour 'Scoop' Against DeSantis Falls Flat as People Realize How Desperate They're Getting
Watch: Tucker Explains Why Biden Has a Different Definition of 'Democracy' Than Us -- And Why It's Scary
Here's a List of Companies Elon Musk Has Scared Off from Advertising on Twitter for Now
See more...

Conversation