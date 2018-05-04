Snoop Dogg Attacks Kayne, Photoshops Rapper Into ‘All White’ Guy

Backlash against rapper and producer Kanye West continued Friday in the form of an edited photo posted to another rapper’s Instagram page.

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, unveiled a light-skinned version of West in an apparent reference to the latter’s recent statements of support for President Donald Trump and certain conservative commentators.

“The new. Kanye well allwhite now way to go dude,” Broadus wrote.

West has been at the center of mounting controversy for more than a week. The controversy intensified when West published a post flaunting his signed Trump campaign hat.

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Trump responded to the post with his own tweet, thanking the rapper and calling the support “very cool!”

In a series of subsequent interviews and social media posts, West has continued to stoke animosity, largely from within the black community. Most notably, an appearance on TMZ was punctuated by his incendiary views on the topic of slavery in America.

“You hear about slavery for 400 years,” he said. “Four hundred years? That sounds like a choice.”

The feedback to Broadus’ Instagram post was mixed, with users on both sides of the cultural issue weighing in on the debate.

He is not the first rapper to publicly chastise West in recent days, though. His cousin and frequent collaborator issued what many interpreted as a threat of violence against West in a now-deleted Instagram video.

Daz Dillinger, whose real name is Delmar Arnaud, reportedly called for a “national alert” to “all the Crips out there” for members of the notorious street gang to attack West.

“You see him, bang on his a–, f— his a– up,” he said.

Broadus was previously criticized for a music video and promotional images in which he portrays the assassination of a clown who resembles Trump.

The cover image for his album “Make America Crip Again” received widespread attention last year, including from the president himself.

In a tweet on the topic, Trump seemed to suggest the rapper should be locked up for the expression.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!” the president wrote.

