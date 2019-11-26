Snowflake Says 'Nauseating' Gun Ad for .22 Survival Rifle Ruined Christmas

According to one columnist, gun ads sent by insidious gun corporations are only sowing destruction and ruining the holiday spirit.

New York Post columnist John Crudele wrote Monday about receiving a sales email from Henry Repeating Arms.

Crudele claims that the “nauseating” ad destroyed his Christmas spirit.

“I got an email the other day from the Henry Repeating Arms company,” he wrote. “In the subject line was this: ‘Nothing says “Merry Christmas” Like An AR-7.'”

“In case you don’t know guns,” Crudele later continues, “an AR-7 is a semi-automatic rifle that can be used to defend your family, go hunting and — in the wrong hands — kill a lot of people.”

TRENDING: Americans Send Resounding Rebuke to Gun-Grabbing Democrats in Virginia

That description paints a damning picture of a rifle that killers are just itching to get their hands on.

In reality, however, the AR-7 is a rifle pioneered by the U.S. Air Force as a survival tool in the event that their plane went down in any number of remote environments.

We’re at the @Iraqveteran8888 YouTube Range Day event in GA this weekend and having a blast so far! Rain be gone! pic.twitter.com/fdsm1ly5Eo — Henry Repeating Arms (@HenryRifles) October 4, 2015

“At just 3.5 pounds, this sounds perfect also for people who want to wreak havoc on society,” Crudele warns, “especially since the AR-7 ‘can carry a large quantity of ammunition without adding much weight to your gear.'”

“And it can be disassembled, so you can sneak it into places like schools and movie theaters.”

Crudele fails to mention the rifle comes in one of the least powerful (yet still deadly) calibers available — .22 long rifle. Henry’s AR-7s come with an 8-round magazine, meaning a lot of time would be spent reloading.

It doesn’t exactly look like mass shooters are going to be lining up to get an AR-7.

Crudele insists he isn’t completely against guns, and even claims to have shot a fully-automatic Uzi submachine gun.

Will you be buying a firearm during the holidays? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 67% (322 Votes) 33% (157 Votes)

“Sure, there’s the Second Amendment,” Crudele writes. “But the founders of this country, when they were drafting this amendment, had no idea what kind of guns would be invented two hundred years later that could kill large groups of people instantaneously.”

It should be noted that his column was posted to a website using a computer, something the founding fathers had no idea would be invented two hundred years later when writing the 1st Amendment.

False and misleading information posted to the internet could misinform large groups of people instantaneously, after all.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.