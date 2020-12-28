Login
Snowflakes Blast Jennifer Aniston Over 'Insensitive' Christmas Tree Ornament

By Samantha Chang
Published December 28, 2020 at 11:42am
When it comes to left-wing cancel culture, what goes around comes around. Just ask liberal actress Jennifer Aniston, who was blasted for sharing a photo of a Christmas tree ornament that critics claimed made an insensitive reference to the coronavirus pandemic.

The brouhaha erupted on Christmas Day, when the “Friends” star took to Instagram to post a benign photo of a wooden circle with the words “Our First Pandemic 2020” scrawled on it.

The anti-Trump Aniston was immediately slammed by some who accused her of being flippant about a viral outbreak that has killed people and destroyed the U.S. economy.

“Jennifer Aniston is a damn fool for posting that ornament on her story … celebrities are ditzy af,” one Twitter user fumed.

Another groused that Aniston was showing her “privilege” with her cavalier post.

One woman scolded Aniston for “celebrating” the COVID-19 outbreak, and said even popular TV stars should be held accountable when they step out of line.

“Just because u like a celebrity, doesn’t mean u should not hold them accountable. I’m sorry but that’s so insensitive to put an ornament saying ‘pandemic 2020,’” she wrote. “Innocent lives were lost because of this pandemic.”

“Not just rich people, just celebrities, another user wrote. “What Jennifer Aniston (whether the ornament is hers or not but it was posted in her IG) did was tasteless. Whoever made that ornament is an idiot and the opposite of empathy.”

Meanwhile, others said triggered snowflakes should take a chill pill and calm down instead of having a meltdown over a Christmas ornament.

One remarked that she was “laughing so hard” because people hyperventilate over the most insignificant things.

Another Twitter user noted that Aniston had tried to help small businesses that were suffering during the shutdowns and that she had repeatedly urged her fans to wear masks to protect themselves.

Aniston has not yet responded to the backlash, but hopefully it has taught her that cancel-culture mobs get easily triggered and will just as rabidly attack liberals as they smear conservatives.

In other words, no one is immune from unhinged, triggered snowflakes.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
