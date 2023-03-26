Parler Share
News
Sports

Soccer Match Suspended After 25-Year-Old Player Suffers Cardiac Arrest in Middle of Game

 By Jack Davis  March 26, 2023 at 1:27pm
Parler Share

A young player’s cardiac arrest led to the suspension of a soccer game Saturday in Cordoba, Spain.

Dragisa Gudelj, 25, who is a native of Serbia, was stricken 11 minutes into a match between Cordoba and Racing-Ferrol, according to The Associated Press.

Gudelj was given CPR on the field, the AP reported.

Gudelj was conscious when an ambulance took him off the field.

Trending:
TV News Anchor Taken Off Air After Who She Quoted During Live Broadcast


According to the AP, Gudelj did not want to leave the game once he was revived.

According to the Spanish-language site Marca, as translated by Google, the team announced that “cardiorespiratory arrest” was suffered, saying that treatment on the field took seven minutes.

Gudelj was reported in stable condition at the hospital but was going to be put in intensive care “for close surveillance,” according to the statement.

Do we need better answers on why athletes are being stricken?

The CEO of Cordoba, Javier Gonzalez Calvo, said Gudelj was “conscious and stable” upon arrival and that tests would be taken later, according to Marca.

He said that although the player wanted to remain on the field, due to the cardiac arrest that was not an option.

“We have decided that, as is normal, they will take him away,” he said.

“In the next few hours we will give more news about Dragi, [who] we all hope will recover as soon as possible,” he said.

Related:
Life Ruined: Grandkid of Doctor Suing Gwyneth Paltrow Hates Him Due to Post-Accident Personality Changes, Says Daughter

The team thanked all those who helped treat the player.

Gudelj is the brother of Nemanja Gudelj who plays for Sevilla.

The game had been tied 1-1 before play was suspended.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




TV News Anchor Taken Off Air After Who She Quoted During Live Broadcast
Missing Lawyer Went to Bathroom and Then Never Returned - Disturbing Findings Shut Down Office as Crime Scene
Soccer Match Suspended After 25-Year-Old Player Suffers Cardiac Arrest in Middle of Game
Dad and One-Year-Old Daughter Die Together in Horrific Tornado, Death Tolls Rises to 26
Tragedy: Student, 19, Plunged to Death While Trying to Help Girl at Mexico Hotel
See more...

Conversation