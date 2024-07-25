Social Media CEO Announces Trump Shooter's Account Appears to Have Been Discovered: 'Deranged Joe Biden Supporter'

Social media posts unearthed Wednesday indicate that Thomas Matthew Crooks was a supporter of President Joe Biden.

The evidence isn’t exactly ironclad, however, as Gab founder Andrew Torba posted in a series of messages on X.

To sum up Torba’s messages, Crooks posted nine times, and not since 2021. Torba then reproduced seven posts, all of which lean toward supporting Biden.

🚨Approximately 30 minutes ago, Gab learned that Thomas Crooks, the deranged Joe Biden supporter who attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump, may have had an account on our platform. We are unable to confirm that the account in question actually belonged to him. The… pic.twitter.com/BcJrZJ4Yhk — Andrew Torba (@BasedTorba) July 24, 2024

“Approximately 30 minutes ago, Gab learned that Thomas Crooks, the deranged Joe Biden supporter who attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump, may have had an account on our platform” Torba posted on X.

“We are unable to confirm that the account in question actually belonged to him. The account was last active on the site in 2021. As far as we are aware, the account did not use the site to send any direct messages. He posted on the site nine (9) times total,” Torba wrote.

“While the account made very few posts on the site, the majority of them were in support of President Biden. A number of posts in particular expressed support for President Biden’s COVID lockdowns, border policies and executive orders. We have saved the account data pending receipt of a search warrant,” he wrote.

“Some more context: the reason we know is because we received an emergency disclosure request from a law enforcement agency,” Torba posted.

Will the mainstream media attempt to cover this up? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (211 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

Would appreciate some prayer. I’m sticking my neck out big time on this one, but I felt it was the right thing to do in the public interest. https://t.co/x13BuEOYWJ — Andrew Torba (@BasedTorba) July 24, 2024

“Would appreciate some prayer. I’m sticking my neck out big time on this one, but I felt it was the right thing to do in the public interest,” he also wrote.

A screenshot of a post, with the name of the sender blacked out, shows the poster writing “Biden executive orders don’t incentivize human trafficking.”

Here are the other posts from the account: https://t.co/5D1C8Feh00 — Andrew Torba (@BasedTorba) July 24, 2024

Other screenshots showed the writer disputing former President Donald Trump’s popularity and insisting that Biden’s border policy was not “open borders.”

“We are disclosing this information at significant personal and business risk. If the past is any guide, defying the D.C. consensus by publishing the first definitive evidence that the shooter was a Biden supporter – something Democrats and their media allies have tried to cover up and deny at every turn – has a high probability of resulting in significant political and media backlash,” Torba wrote on X.

“In the past, we have been the target of politically motivated inquiries from both the House Oversight Committee and the Joint Committee on the January 6th Attacks, both of which sought to interfere with our mission of protecting free speech online,” he continued.

In testimony on Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the FBI has been searching for clues of the motivation behind Crooks’ attempt to assassinate Trump and found nothing definitive.

“We do not yet have a clear picture of his motive,” he said, according to CBS.

Wray said social media messages often provide clues.

“We’re not seeing that, but we’re digging in hard because this is one of the central questions for us,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.