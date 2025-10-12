Share
Social Media 'Influencer' Heads to Jail Over 'Pranks' Where He Stuck Random Strangers with Real Syringes

 By Ole Braatelien  October 12, 2025 at 8:00am
The Paris Court sentenced a French TikToker to six months in jail after he pretended to jab pedestrians with a syringe.

During his Oct. 3 sentencing, Ilan Magneron was also fined 1,500 euros and banned from owning or carrying a weapon for three years, according to Libération, a French newspaper.

“I had the very bad idea of ​​doing these pranks by imitating what I saw on the Internet, in Spain, in Portugal,” Magneron, 27, said in court. “I didn’t think it could hurt people. That was my mistake, I didn’t think about others, I thought about myself.”

On June 20, Magneron, known online as Amine Mojito, reportedly shared clips in which he “pranked” Parisians by appearing to stick them with a syringe when they weren’t looking.

Following an investigation, police arrested Magneron on June 26, Libération reported in September.

Although police couldn’t find evidence on Magneron’s phone that he was the one featured in the videos, he admitted to police that he was.

“He nevertheless recognized himself in the video posted on social media, explaining that it was a ‘joke,’ that he had left the cap on the syringes, and claiming not to know the identity of the person who was filming him committing the acts,” police said.

Was this an appropriate sentence?

Prosecutors wanted Magneron to serve 15 months in prison under “electronic monitoring,” but he was ultimately sentenced to 12 months, six of which were suspended.

He was convicted of “violence with a weapon that did not result in incapacity for work.”

Prosecutors also blamed Magneron for inspiring a dangerous trend, culminating in scores of women reportedly being jabbed during France’s Fête de la Musique festivals.

Just before the festivities began, a social media trend called for stabbing women with syringes during the events, according to Le Monde, a French news outlet.

By the end of the night, 145 women in France reported being stabbed with needles.

Magneron’s pranks, whether intentional or not, influenced the syringe attacks, prosecutors alleged in court.

But Magneron’s defense attorney, Marie Claret de Fleurieu, said the sentencing “brings the debates back to a more just proportion after the initial media frenzy.”

She added that it “restores a little balance between the preservation of public order and that of the fundamental rights” of her client.

