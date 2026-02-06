Share
Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks onstage during her "107 Days" book tour at Tabernacle on Oct. 8, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Paras Griffin / Getty Images)

Social Media Notices Kamala HQ's New Name Couldn't Be More Cringeworthy or Pandering

 By C. Douglas Golden  February 6, 2026 at 6:00am
I regret to inform you all that it appears Kamala Harris, the former vice president of the United States of America and the woman who thought she was qualified to run the country for at least four years as recently as November 2024, is now trying to get your attention the way my five-year-old tries to get mine, or your five-year-old tries to get yours.

It’s two words, or rather numbers, that parents know all too well: “six” and “seven.”

So, for those of you who breathlessly follow all things Kamala like me — and, as readers well know, I can’t get enough of the former veep who Charli XCX once assured us “IS brat” — you might have noticed that Harris’ lame KamalaHQ X account gave a sign of life on Wednesday evening.

What could be coming? A podcast? A 2028 run? An announcement that she was leaving Doug for Eric Swalwell’s ex-lover, Fang Fang, and officially coming out of the closet as lesbian and a CCP asset?

No! A, um… “new Gen-Z led progressive content hub,” piggybacking off of her old followers.

That’s something the world needed. Apparently, the loss of Teen Vogue was too much for TikTok, Instagram, Bluesky, and YouTube to handle in that department, And remember, the woman IS brat.

From Variety:

Kamala Harris, more than a year after she was defeated by Donald Trump in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, is leveraging the digital presence she built during the campaign with a new media initiative: Headquarters, intended to “mobilize” young people against “far-right extremism.”

On Thursday, Harris announced that she was teaming with liberal advocacy group People For the American Way — founded by legendary television producer Norman Lear — to revive and rebrand the KamalaHQ accounts as Headquarters. The venture will operate the renamed KamalaHQ accounts on X (with 1.1 million followers) and TikTok (5.4 million). In addition, the group said it will expand Headquarters to YouTube, Substack and other platforms.

The account is now known as @headquarters68_ because, according to the profile, “Elon wouldn’t give us @headquarters.” But that’s not what it was initially called:

That’s right — SIX SEVEEEENNNNNNNN! As long as we’re speaking in memes: “How do you do, fellow kids?”

Even Cosmopolitan, not known for dragging female liberals any more than it absolutely has to (and sometimes not even then), noted that the decision to give “a nod to the now omnipresent ’67 meme’ … was definitely a choice.” The outlet also noted that Harris and her team were “being lightly dragged for it.”

Remember what I said about “lightly dragged”? Apparently we have some different definition of the word, because that’s happening in the same way the dog in the movie “Vacation” was “lightly dragged” behind Clark Griswold’s car.

Yes, even CNN got in on the bashing. And while it’s unclear who chose the name, you may not be surprised to learn that it didn’t even last a day. This change happened on Thursday evening:

I don’t know what the 68 is supposed to mean; Harris was born in 1964 and will almost certainly not be with us in 2068. The year 1968 isn’t remembered with any great fondness among Democrats — Martin Luther King and Robert F. Kennedy killed, chaos at the Democratic National Convention, and Richard Nixon winning the presidency — so maybe the former veep has a love for L.C. Greenwood, the former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end who’s arguably the best player to have ever worn the number.

Or maybe it just means: “We’re wonk dorks who were trying to appeal to the kids while forgetting that wonk dorks wouldn’t know how to appeal to the kids if we were given several trillion in student loan forgiveness free from space aliens.”

Either way, it’s for the best; this would have aged like a 2004 MySpace page titled “All Your Base Are Belong to John Kerry” or a 2012 Facebook group christened with the name “Ehrmahgerd! You Should Have Voted for Mitt Romney!”

But then, even those would have aged better than “kamala IS brat” — or anything from the 2024 campaign, really, which will be remembered about as well as 1968 was by Democrats. Hey, wait a second: I think I’ve got it…

