Social Media Platforms Forced to Take Action as Leftists Go Wild in Wake of Charlie Kirk's Death

The absolutely vile reaction from the political left to TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination Wednesday has prompted several social media platforms to respond regarding the pure evil now on display on their websites.

The Verge compiled a series of statements from those sites include Bluesky, Meta, Reddit, YouTube, and Discord.

“Glorifying violence or harm violates Bluesky’s Community Guidelines,” Bluesky’s statement read. “We review reports and take action on content that celebrates harm against anyone. Violence has no place in healthy public discourse, and we’re committed to fostering healthy, open conversations.”

Spokesperson Francis Brennan for Meta stated “we remove the most graphic content and add warning labels to other types of content so that people are aware it may be sensitive before they click through. We restrict the ability for younger users to see content that may not be suitable or age-appropriate for them.

“By doing so, we aim to provide an appropriate user experience, while continuing to provide space for our users to express themselves.”

Reddit spokesperson Gina Antonini clarified that site’s policy saying, “Our sitewide rules prohibit encouraging, glorifying, inciting, or calling for violence,” adding, “We’re monitoring the platform to remove violating content, including hashing to prevent its re-upload. We have also reached out to ensure moderators understand and abide not only by the Reddit Rules, but also our Moderator Code of Conduct, and understand the tools and resources available to uphold our policies.”

After telling the Verge, “Our hearts are with Charlie Kirk’s family following his tragic death,” YouTube spokesperson Jack Malon said. “We are closely monitoring our platform and prominently elevating news content on the homepage, in search and in recommendations to help people stay informed.”

Malon added graphic videos relating to Kirk’s death will be removed while other videos will be age restricted.

Malon said, “reveling in or mocking the death or serious injury of an identifiable individual,” is prohibited.

Another spokesperson for Discord commented on its policy, ““We are actively removing video and other content related to this incident that violates our policies and are committed to keeping Discord a positive and welcoming space.”

Every one of these platforms will have their work cut out for them.

If you can stomach it, a quick scroll through Bluesky will show just how depraved these people are.

One user took the chance to mock Kirk’s stance on the Second Amendment.

That Bluesky post, reposted via Reddit has replies that are just as horrendously callous.

One X user compared Kirk’s death to the passing of Rush Limbaugh, saying, “the world seemed a little better off.”

Remember when Rush Limbaugh died and the world seemed a little better off. It feels like that again. — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) September 11, 2025

The left are so bloodthirsty and rampant in their hatred, it is sad these policies from social media platforms are necessary.

But these opinions are on display for the world to see. These people are showing us who they really are.

Not even the tragic death of young man who loved his country and God will cause them to pause even for a moment.

Satan’s evil influence has found a home in their souls.

There is no other explanation for this type of behavior.

Pray for these people to turn away and embrace Jesus Christ.

