News

Social Media Posts of the Mother of Trans Christian School Shooter Emerge: 'Lost My Daughter'

 By Randy DeSoto  March 28, 2023 at 12:02pm
Norma Hale, the mother of the Nashville Christian school shooter Audrey Hale, made multiple posts on social media in the past decrying school shootings and calling for increased gun control measures.

Norma Hale spoke with ABC News following Monday’s shooting by her daughter at The Covenant School, which left three adults and three elementary school students dead.

“It is very, very difficult right now” for the family, Norma Hale told ABC before asking for privacy.

“I think I lost my daughter today,” she added.

A neighbor told the news outlet that Audrey Hale lived with her parents, who were described as “very nice” and “very religious.”

The U.K. Daily Mail reported that Norma Hale’s past social media posts advocated for more gun control measures.

Are gun-free zones safe?

On Feb. 21, 2018, she shared a petition calling for large-capacity gun magazines to be made illegal.

That March Norma Hale posted a petition to keep guns out of school accompanied by the caption, “So important!”

Surveillance footage shared by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department showed Audrey Hale pulling up in a Honda Fit and parking at The Covenant School, where she once attended, at approximately 9:54 a.m. local time Monday.

At a 10:10 a.m., she opened fire on the glass front doors shattering them and then making entry into the school.

Audrey Hale had two rifles and a 9 mm hand gun in her possession.

At 10:18, Hale can be seen inside the school looking for victims. She would shoot and kill 9-year-old students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, as well as Principal Katherine Koonce, staff member Cynthia Peak and custodian Mike Hill.

Hallie was the daughter of Covenant Church pastor Chad Scruggs.

At 10:27, Nashville police officers confirmed that the shooter had been shot and killed.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department chief John Drake told reporters when asked if she identified as transgender that “She does.”

Journalist Andy Ngo tweeted, “The shooting comes amid a surge in far-left death threats in Tennessee over the state banning the medical transitioning of minors. Hale’s art page featured LGBTQ+-themed work.”


Ngo added in another tweet, Audrey Hale identified as “he/him and uses the name ‘Aiden.’”


“The killings follow the state banning the medical transitioning of minors & adult cabaret (drag) performances in front of children,” Ngo wrote.

CBS News reported Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill into law on March 2 banning minors from transitioning with medical treatment and a separate law restricting drag shows from taking place in public or in front of children.

Audrey Hale left a manifesto at her home and additional writings in her car, according to MNPD. Drake said there is “some theory” that Hale identifying as transgender may have motivated her attack on the Christian school, according to the Mail.

The manifesto has not been made public yet.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
