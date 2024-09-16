When demons want to push a weak-minded, resentment-filled human being to do something horrible, they have many different tactics available.

For instance, they might convince a lost soul that only by doing something horrible can the lost soul preserve “democracy.”

According to multiple reports, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, who allegedly attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday afternoon, filled his social media pages with democracy-related Democratic Party talking points.

Predictably, social media companies moved swiftly to scrub Routh’s accounts.

Multiple clips of Facebook deleting Routh’s page, for instance, began circulating on the social media platform X.

BREAKING: Meta has already scrubbed the Facebook page of the would be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh. Watch it disappear in real time: pic.twitter.com/nIhlsvJjMt — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) September 15, 2024

Only by archiving those pages prior to deletion, therefore, did social media users manage to save Routh’s deranged posts.

“Your campaign should be called something like KADAF. Keep America democratic and free,” Routh wrote in an April 22 social media post addressed to President Joe Biden.

“Trumps should be MASA …make Americans slaves again master. DEMOCRACY is on the ballot and we cannot lose. We cannot afford to fail. The world is counting on us to show the way,” the deranged alleged would-be assassin added.

BREAKING: 🚨MAN WHO TRIED TO ASSASSINATE PRESIDENT TRUMP IDENTIFIED AS RYAN ROUTH, AN AVID BIDEN-HARRIS SUPPORTER WHO CALLED DONALD TRUMP A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY🚨 Fox News is reporting that the man who was arrested today with a GoPro, a backpack and an AK-47 in what the FBI is… pic.twitter.com/sxvlQorKAH — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 15, 2024

Note, too, Routh’s professed willingness to “fly to Ukraine and die for its people.”

In fact, according to CNN, the alleged would-be assassin actively tried to recruit foreign soldiers to fight for Ukraine as recently as late last year.

“Afghan Soldiers- Ukraine is somewhat interested in 3000 soldiers, so I need every soldier that has a passport to send me a copy of their passport to send to Ukraine,” he wrote on Facebook.

From what source might Routh have derived his idiotic ideas about democracy and Ukraine?

Establishment media propagandists, of course, have spent more than two years falsely characterizing the Ukraine boondoggle as a matter of defending democracy.

Likewise, in his dark and belligerent State of the Union address, Biden linked the alleged fight for democracy in Ukraine to what he described as a domestic threat posed by Trump and his supporters.

Meanwhile, according to the New York Post, Vice President Kamala Harris recently ratcheted up the vile anti-Trump rhetoric once more.

“We are fighting for our democracy,” Harris said at an Aug. 29 rally in Savannah, Georgia.

In other words, Routh appears to have consumed toxic levels of democracy-related propaganda.

Legendary Christian author C.S. Lewis once explained how demons could put “democracy” to the same sinister purpose Democrats now do.

In the 1959 satire “Screwtape Proposes a Toast” — a comparatively brief yet equally clever follow-up to 1942’s “The Screwtape Letters” — Lewis described an imaginary scene in Hell, where Screwtape, a “very experienced Devil,” toasted Principal Slubgob and the newly-minted graduates of the Tempters’ Training College for young Devils.

As guests of honor often do on such occasions, Screwtape offered the young demons advice on ensnaring human souls.

The senior devil identified “democracy” as “the word with which you must lead them by the nose.”

Crucially, however, Screwtape instructed the young tempters “to use the word purely as an incantation.”

In other words, never let the humans investigate the real meaning of “democracy.” Instead, let them chant it in the most mindless, incantatory manner imaginable.

Democrats and their minions in the establishment media have done this for years. They have directed their “democracy”-mongering bile against Trump — all while acting to destroy democracy themselves.

As Routh’s allegedly murderous intentions showed, those efforts have borne hellish fruits.

