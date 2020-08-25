Losing a loved one is always heartbreaking, but when it’s a young parent, it’s especially sad because there are so many milestones that they’ll never get to experience with their partner and children.

On Wednesday, social media star Landon Clifford of Cam&Fam passed away at the terribly young age of 19. A father of two — Collette Briar and Delilah Rose — Landon and his wife Camryn had big plans for their future that were brought to a premature halt.

“August 13th 2020 was Landon’s last day being the best dad and husband he could be,” Camryn shared on Instagram on Friday.

“After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country. He died saving the lives of others. That’s the type of person he was. Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle.

“He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for. It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him. He was so young and had so much more life to live.

“This isn’t how things were supposed to go. He was meant to make it to his next birthday. He was meant to walk his daughters down the isle. He was meant to die old with me.”

While Camryn didn’t mention the cause of death, a GoFundMe set up for the family to cover funeral costs mentioned that the young man had suffered brain damage.

“After suffering a brain injury, he spent a week in a coma before passing on 8-19-20,” the fundraiser page reads.

Camryn started uploading on their YouTube channel in November 2017 and the family has accumulated 1.29 million subscribers.

“Hey there!” the “About” page states. “Welcome to my channel. I became a teen mommy at the age of 16 to my beautiful daughter Collette. I upload videos every Monday and Friday. Don’t forget to click subscribe to join the Camily!”

Camryn and Landon welcomed Delilah into the world in May, and as with most aspects of their life, shared the journey on YouTube.

The loss has hit Camryn especially hard.

“Words can not come close to describe the pain I feel,” she wrote.

It appears that many of their followers are reaching out to support the young family as the GoFundMe page had raised $28,000 of the $20,000 requested as of Tuesday.

“All I can do now is make sure our girls know how much he loved us,” Camryn concluded in her post.

“He’s looking down on us from heaven and his light will shine through the clouds when we look up at him. May he rest peacefully.”

