Social Security Fraud: Nearly 1.5 Million Americans Listed as Over 150 Years Old, 1,041 Over 220 Years Old

Elon Musk and his crack team at the Department of Government Efficiency have been scouring federal data for signs of waste, fraud, and abuse.

They may have found something massive at the Social Security Administration.

Musk shared via X on Sunday that there are hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of Americans listed as alive in the Social Security databases who have probably been dead for quite a while.

The database included over 1.3 million people between the ages of 150 and 159, nearly 122,000 between the ages of 160 and 169, and over 6,000 between the ages of 170 and 179.

That does not include a few thousand more between 180 and 229 years old, meaning they were born well before the Civil War.

“According to the Social Security database, these are the numbers of people in each age bucket with the death field set to FALSE!” Musk told the public while sharing a screenshot of the data.

“Maybe Twilight is real and there are a lot of vampires collecting Social Security.”

According to the Social Security database, these are the numbers of people in each age bucket with the death field set to FALSE! Maybe Twilight is real and there are a lot of vampires collecting Social Security 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ltb06VX98Z — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2025



He may not be far off.

What do Democrat leaders fear more about DOGE? People being fired Audits being published

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use People being fired: 4% (155 Votes) Audits being published: 96% (3690 Votes)

There was one person listed on the Social Security rolls between 240 and 249 years old, and another between 360 and 369 years old.

That means there is supposedly one American alive who saw the earliest days of the republic, and another who started his life squarely during the colonial era.

For the record, the oldest person to ever live in modern history was Jeanne Calment, who lived just over 122 years, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

She was born in 1875 and died in 1997.

There are a handful of others who lived to such a ripe old age.

But according to the data uncovered by Musk, their longevity is not all that impressive, and the Guinness Book of World Records needs a serious update.

The records from Social Security indicated that there are actually more than 7.4 million Americans alive today between the ages of 130 and 149.

Musk did not reveal whether those supposed senior citizens are still receiving payouts, but he is not optimistic about what this finding says about the soundness of our bureaucracy.

“There are FAR more ‘eligible’ social security numbers than there are citizens in the USA,” Musk added. “This might be the biggest fraud in history.”

At best, the Social Security Administration has been asleep at the wheel, failing to conduct basic maintenance on its records.

At worst, the taxpayer is currently shelling out millions of payments to people claiming the identities of long-dead Americans, indeed reflecting one of the worst frauds ever recorded.

In any case, the latest revelation from Musk shows massive government incompetence and explains exactly why reforming and downsizing the federal beast is a serious necessity.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.