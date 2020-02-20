Socialism or Freedom? GOP Rep Destroys Dems Over 2020's Most 'Clear Choice'

A Republican member of Congress came down hard Wednesday on Democrats who tried for months to remove President Donald Trump from office, adding that the 2020 election presents a “clear choice” between socialism and freedom.

Rep. Debbie Lesko of Arizona has been one of the most impassioned congressional voices against the impeachment effort, which ended with Trump’s acquittal in the Senate on charges of “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress.”

In an interview with The Western Journal at Trump’s “Keep America Great” rally in Phoenix, Lesko said Democrats “miscalculated” badly on impeachment.

“It backfired on the Democrats,” she said of the impeachment effort. “They miscalculated this.”

According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, after dipping to 41.6 percent in late October, Trump’s approval rating has steadily increased to 46 percent as of Wednesday.

Likewise, his disapproval rating fell from 55 percent to 50.9 percent over that same period of time.

“That was the most corrupt, politically biased, rigged impeachment process in the history of the United States, and they still couldn’t take him out,” Lesko added.

“And so President Trump is stronger, and he’s going to re-win in 2020.”

In her interview with The Western Journal, Lesko also said that in the 2020 election, Americans will be faced with a clear choice between whether they want freedom or socialism.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, is currently seen as the front-runner in the Democratic primary race.

He’s at 27.8 percent support in the RealClearPolitics national polling average, 10 points ahead of his closest competitor, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Sanders advocates for such policies as eliminating private health insurance, forgiving all federal student loan debt and abolishing U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement.

“It’s a clear choice” in 2020, Lesko said. “You either want socialism, or you want freedom, and I’ll take freedom any day of the week.”

According to a recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, many Americans agree.

Sixty-seven percent of registered voters surveyed said they would have “some reservations” (21 percent) or would be “very uncomfortable” (46 percent) with a “socialist” presidential candidate.

Seven percent said they would be “enthusiastic” with a “socialist” candidate, and 21 percent said they would be “comfortable” with one.

At the rally, Trump supporters expressed similar sentiments to Lesko’s regarding the Democrats’ priorities.

“Impeachment has been one of the funniest pieces of news that I’ve seen in a long time,” rally attendee P.J., who said he was a Marine Corps combat veteran, told The Western Journal. “It’s just been really funny to see them try.”

Democrats “attacking every good thing he does, I think it motivated me to get more involved,” added P.J., who joined Arizona State University’s chapter of the Students for Trump organization.

Another Trump supporter, Patrick Salazar, noted that he hasn’t always been a reliably Republican voter, having cast his ballot for then-Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis in 1988 and independent businessman Ross Perot in 1992.

But he said he was having none of the socialist tendencies seen in today’s Democratic Party, even going so far to refer to Sanders as “Bolshevik Bernie.”

Lesko, meanwhile, summed up the attitude at the rally in one sentence: “Arizona loves President Trump, and President Trump loves Arizona.”

