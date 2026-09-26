Socialist Flop Francesca Hong Now Says She Regrets 'Cancel Thanksgiving' Interview

Sometimes “better late than never” doesn’t really apply. For Francesca Hong, this is one of those times.

Wisconsin state Rep. Francesca Hong, you may recall, was one of the Democratic Socialists of America poster children who were going to turn 2026 into a hammer-and-sickle wave.

She was basically the undisputed favorite to win the Democratic nomination for the governor’s mansion in Wisconsin — in much the same way that, with a 28-3 lead halfway through the third quarter, the Atlanta Falcons were the undisputed favorites to win Super Bowl LI.

Up in the polls by a wide margin over pretty much everybody, her closest rival, Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, had to withdraw in July due to a financial scandal. There was no clear claimant to the establishment mantle, and the only real trouble was old posts like, say, this:

It was bad enough when she doubled down on this during an interview with CNN before backing off, albeit with a bit of snark, during an interview with Politico.

That was enough to become the defining moment of her loss; in this case, the New England Patriots ended up coming in the form of Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who won narrowly over Hong in the August primary — despite being down by almost 25 points in polling from July, The Hill noted.

Hey, just like the Patriots! Neat coincidence. Anyhow, in an interview with local outlet WISN-TV, Hong said the whole Thanksgiving thing was her biggest regret and that “I was never going to cancel Thanksgiving.”

“Actually, love to celebrate the holidays,” she said, calling it “a regrettable moment” and adding that “I do regret that interview.”

Just so we’re clear on that interview:

Hong questioned about her deleted “cancel Thanksgiving post” Hong: Thanksgiving is a time that’s incredibly painful for many people in our communities

pic.twitter.com/OrLzk61d50 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) August 4, 2026

After doubling down on the fact that “Thanksgiving is a time that’s incredibly painful for many people in our communities,” here’s her trying to pretend she really loves Turkey Day.

Democratic socialist Francesca Hong addressed her “cancel Thanksgiving” tweet – joking to our @iriesentner that the holiday is actually her favorite. Here’s what she said👇 pic.twitter.com/tWL92k1IKM — POLITICO (@politico) August 5, 2026

I remember more enthusiastic Iranian hostage videos from the 1980s.

But remember, that’s not what she really thinks. At least come September, with a reputation to rebuild.

“I was never going to cancel Thanksgiving.” Francesca Hong, the dem socialist who lost WI’s gov primary is headed back on the campaign trail this weekend. We talk who she’s campaigning for + the primary loss: “I do regret that (CNN) interview.” THE IVIEW SUN ON UPFRONT… pic.twitter.com/crhoMgfsBx — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) September 25, 2026

“I think what I would have done differently — I’m a daughter of Wisconsin, born and raised in this state,” she said, before going into full on pander-mode.

“There’s nothing I love more than Packer games, Culver’s, and making sure that my community has the things that they need.”

“We needed to reach more people with that message. I’m incredibly proud of the movement that we built, the enthusiasm that is still there.”

The full interview airs on Sunday morning, so perhaps then we’ll see what she thinks of the other issues that plagued her campaign. (Hating other all-American and Christian holidays, hiring an OnlyFans model as a campaign manager, proudly posting on social media that she ate her kid’s food in a Culver’s to get out more quickly because white people were giving her an anxiety attack, those sorts of things.)

But the “cancel Thanksgiving” remarks became emblematic of her campaign. I mean, I guess it’s great to know that she really, really loves Thanksgiving now. Except that would only have helped you in July, Francesca.

I guess if you’re being honest, at least you’ll have one great weekday in November. I’d really hate to see how you end up taking the first Tuesday in November.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.