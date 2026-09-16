'Socialist' Florida Dem Gov Nominee Makes $300k a Year, But Won't Pay Taxes or Student Loans Back

State Rep. Angie Nixon, the candidate for Florida’s special Senate election this November, is a socialist. This, at least in 2026, is hardly a surprise, given the number of extremists we’ve seen win primary races all over the map.

After her win, she was invariably described in reports as a “firebrand” in the state legislature. This, too, can hardly constitute a surprise.

And now, we discover that she’s not only a socialist firebrand, but one that makes almost $300,000 per year, yet won’t pay her taxes or her student loans.

As The New York Times noted in an otherwise fawning report on her on Sunday, she’s apparently $14,000 behind on her taxes to the IRS despite the fact that, as the Washington Free Beacon noted, she has at least $270,000 in household income. (Her husband operates a car repair shop, but she was not required to disclose his income on her financial disclosure forms.)

She also, apparently, won’t pay her student loans back, telling the University of Florida that she’s “above” that now.

Again, when Democratic Socialists of America-backed Francesca Hong was in mountains of debt for mismanaging her finances while running a ramen restaurant, that was one thing. (Bad enough, but one thing.) It’s quite another to run on a platform of taxing the rich when you’re rich and don’t pay your taxes, or apparently student loans either.

Nixon effectively bragged about this, too, when she appeared on a podcast in July, saying that she was angry that corporations don’t pay any income taxes (in her opinion, anyhow).

“Meanwhile, your girl over here is on a payment plan to pay the IRS $12,000 back!” she told the host.

“And listen, I ain’t made $105 billion, but you making me pay $12,000 to the feds? Like, really? That’s what we’re doing? And they already took some of the taxes away anyway. I paid over $10,000. It’s just, it is crazy.”

Florida Democratic Senate nominee Angie Nixon is an avowed socialist who owns two homes and made at least $270,000 last year—and she’s lamenting the injustice of having to pay taxes on that money, @AndrewKerrNC reports. pic.twitter.com/jqbSid0Ksb — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 14, 2026

Tell me about it. Also crazy? This isn’t just a one-time issue, but someone who has been repeatedly with warrants for delinquent sales taxes through the Florida Department of Revenue for her personal company, which she calls Moxie LLC. (That’s been paid back in full.)

Also, your girl was somewhat underestimating her tax liabilities, according to her disclosures. It’s just slightly shy of $14,000 to the IRS. (The New York Times, at least this one time, did its homework.)

She also owes $17,609.28 to student loan provider Nelnet, according to the form, although neither they nor the provider should expect to ever see that money.

“Dear Student Loans. It’s above me now,” Nixon wrote on Facebook in 2023, along with crying emojis. “I don’t wanna pay it back. Education supposed to be free.”

When someone asked her whether she qualified for forgiveness, she responded “it’s only $16K. I’m being petty. I didn’t pay long enough for forgiveness.”

I am assuming she pays her mortgages on her two properties, however. Just saying. Banks are known to be a bit more aggressive about that sort of thing, as is the IRS.

The Washington Free Beacon noted that when she graduated in 2007, in-state tuition would have been $3,200. Aside from hearing Archie and Edith at the piano singing “Those Were the Days” looking at that number, keep in mind that this was a woman who had graduated from college 16 years ago when she posted this and had already served in the Florida House of Representatives for three years.

Angie Nixon has less of a chance of making a comeback in 2026 than Richard Nixon did — and although the “Nixonmaxxing” trend has belatedly rehabilitated the former president’s image, I’m talking as an electoral candidate.

However, let this be an object lesson: It doesn’t matter whether they’re poor or rich. When a socialist tells you’re they’re going to tax everyone who’s wealthy but you, they don’t mean them — even when they are wealthy.

Of course Nixon wants to institute a 5 percent annual wealth tax on billionaires, which would drive money out of the United States and out of our coffers faster than anything I could imagine. Of course she also doesn’t want to pay into those coffers. That’s how socialists work. Always have, always will.

In short, Angie Nixon may be the poster child for the DSA, but not quite in the way the DSA might have hoped.

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