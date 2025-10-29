Socialist Left Has Regrouped: Politics of Mamdani, AOC, Sanders Fueling Dems' Long Shutdown

The left has found its rallying point, and it’s in New York City, behind the candidacy of Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — who both describe themselves as Democratic socialists — held a well-attended rally for Mamdani in Queens over the weekend.

Wow. What an event. Thank you to the thousands who packed a stadium in Queens, NY to say: New York is not for sale. Together we are going to take on the oligarchs and the political establishment and elect Zohran as the next mayor of New York City. pic.twitter.com/Lhjk8p7DYI — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 27, 2025

It’s this energy on the left that is fueling the nearly month-long government shutdown. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and most of his fellow Democrats are afraid of the socialist left’s wrath, including a potential primary challenge.

