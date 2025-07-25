Socialist Mamdani Wants Gov't Grocery Stores in NYC – Just Don't Ask How That's Going in Kansas City

New York City’s socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani wants city-owned grocery stores, but he obviously didn’t get the memo from Kansas City, Missouri, that it’s a failing proposition.

Kansas City opened “KC Sun Fresh” back in 2018. The store was supposed to assist residents who didn’t have access to fresh produce, fish, meat, poultry, and other everyday food items.

Since the COIVD-19 pandemic, customer traffic has collapsed, while the enterprise has lost around $900,000 since its opening, Red State reported.

The Hodgetwins highlighted the store’s failure on social media platform X this week, writing: “Government funded grocery store Sun Fresh Market test in Kansas City has failed. Shelves are completely empty, food rotten, after millions of federal dollars invested. This sounds like another dumb Democrat idea.”

Government funded grocery store Sun Fresh Market test in Kansas City has failed. Shelves are completely empty, food rotten, after millions of federal dollars invested. This sounds like another dumb Democrat idea🤡 pic.twitter.com/c5zs2sCIFY — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) July 23, 2025

Fox News’ Jesse Watters did a report this week highlighting Kansas City’s folly, saying, “It’s been done before, and it’s never worked. Kansas City has their own communist grocery store. It’s in ruins.”

He added, “[They] sunk millions of dollars — both public and private — into keeping it afloat, and aisles are empty. Crime is skyrocketing, and sales plummeting. Tens of millions of dollars were invested into the Kansas commie store, and it’s still a net negative …. it looks like a ghost town.”

One of America’s first “COMMUNIST” grocery stores is already in SHAMBLES… and Zohran Mamdani wants MORE!! 🛒☭😆 pic.twitter.com/4ESFdr4HGw — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) July 24, 2025

Fox Business Channel sent reporter Kelly Saberi to the store, where a customer she interviewed complained that there was “no meat. There’s no vegetables. There’s no nothing.”

Kansas City Mayor Quintin Lucas, on the other hand, dismissed concerns, saying: “While I hear and understand the crime issues and concerns, there’s a grocery store right down the street — largely in the same, like, kind of area — some of the same criminal numbers and statistics — that still is doing pretty darn well.”

This news comes as Kansas City also suspended its city-run bus program that provided free service. Despite this, Mamdani wants to replicate that as well.

This younger generation of far-left leaders in the Democratic Party can’t seem to grasp that government rarely makes things better.

It’s inefficient, operates with little accountability, treats budgets like toilet paper, and is primed for corruption.

Mamdani’s other radical views, like banning guns and defunding the police, have been a disaster in blue cities like Los Angeles and Chicago.

New York City is already suffering from a crime and homelessness problem, high prices, massive taxes, and it’s still filthy. If Mamdani is elected mayor, his schemes will fail, because historically, they’ve always failed.

Venezuela reportedly had fistfights and social unrest in its breadlines, with people eventually being reduced to stealing zoo animals for food. Is that the sort of system we wish to emulate here in the United States?

As Winston Churchill once said, “Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy … its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.”

Let’s stay as far away from it as humanly possible, and let innovation drive the market, instead of hypocritical communists lusting after personal power.

