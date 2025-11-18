Socialist Mamdani Won't Stop Asking His Own Supporters to Redistribute Wealth… to Him

Democratic New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is continuing to ask his supporters to send him more money following his election victory.

Mamdani posted a video to X on Tuesday saying that he needs to raise at least $4 million so he can pay his employees, vet the 50,000 resumes he has received, and implement his socialist policies. He bragged that his campaign is not relying on wealthy donors, but rather the average working American.

“But why are we fundraising? Well, we have less than 50 days until we take office and we have a lot to do,” Mamdani said. “We have to vet the 50,000 resumes we’ve received. We have to keep paying our incredible team. And we have to plan not just our inauguration, but our policy implementation. Now unlike the campaign, transitions do not get public matching funds from the city. So that 8 to 1 match? Gone. It’s up to us to raise the money.”

Mamdani touted that his transition team has raised more than $1 million in two weeks and that he has raised significantly less money than Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who received an average of $1,219 from donors.

“We’ve raised more than $1 million in just two weeks,” Mamdani continued. “Our average donation is around $77 and more than 12,000 of you have donated so far, Which is much lower than the last administration’s transition. But we’re still asking for your help because we need to raise $4 million in total so January 1 can be the day we start to deliver, not start to prepare. I hope very soon not to have to ask you for money, but until then, I’m asking.”

Mamdani also attached the ActBlue link where people can make donations.

The mayor-elect began asking for donations just one day after he secured an electoral victory on Nov. 4, telling his supporters that they should start giving him money again.

“Remember how I told you a few months ago to stop sending us money? You can start again,” Mamdani said. “This transition requires staff, research, and an infrastructure that can meet this moment. And it will be made possible by the people who built and believe in this movement. So I hope you’ll make a donation at transition2025.com.”

Mamdani ran on a socialist platform in which he promised to freeze rent, raise the minimum wage to $30 per hour, and implement government-run grocery stores. He has also promised to raise taxes on wealthy citizens and corporations, and to create an agency where social workers respond to non-violent 911 calls instead of police.

In 2021, Mamdani said in a resurfaced video from a Young Democratic Socialists of America conference that the end goal of socialism is about “seizing the means of production.”

The incoming mayor received the endorsements of Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.