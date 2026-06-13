Socialist Mayor Floats Taking Guns Away From Pimps Instead Of Just Arresting Them For Trafficking

Democratic Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson proposed using “red flag” laws to disarm people involved in sex trafficking in a city neighborhood.

Residents on Aurora Avenue have complained about prostitution in the area and have even set up makeshift barriers, the Seattle Times reported. Wilson and City Attorney Erika Evans announced a prosecutor would be seeking Extreme Risk Protection Orders to deprive pimps and human traffickers of weapons.

“It is a measurable strategy to get guns out of the hands of people who pose extreme risks in our communities,” Evans claimed.

The announcements from Wilson and City Attorney Erika Evans came amid calls for action from businesses and residents on the North Seattle stretch of highway. https://t.co/px59C5kRgf — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) June 12, 2026

Wilson previously set up concrete barriers to make it difficult for those seeking to patronize prostitutes after residents set up temporary obstacles following 15 shootings over the course of April and May, according to the Seattle Times.

“[The average age of those entering] commercial sex work is between 12 and 15 years old,” King County senior deputy prosecutor Alexandra Voorhees told the Seattle Times.

Wilson won the mayoral election in November 2025 on the strength of late mail-in ballot counts, while Evans campaigned on “progressive” policies to address crime, the Seattle Times reported in January, when Wilson sparred with police unions over her proposed policies.

In a January 1 memo, Chief Shon Barnes of the Seattle Police Department announced that most drug cases would be sent to a pre-trial diversion program. Evans sent a similar memo, according to the Seattle Times.

“Effective immediately, all charges related to drug possession and/or drug use will be diverted from prosecution to the LEAD program,” the email read. “All instances of drug use or possession will be referred to Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD)—a program designed to redirect low-level offenders in King County from the criminal justice system into supportive social services.”

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