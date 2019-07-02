Socialist NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Blames His Alarm Clock for Being 40 Minutes Late to an Interview

Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York City and a long shot 2020 Democratic presidential contender, blamed his alarm clock after he was more than 40 minutes late for a television interview on Tuesday.

“The persistently unpunctual — and apparently tech-challenged — presidential candidate was set to appear on WPIX 11 at 7:30 a.m. but only left Gracie Mansion at 8:01 a.m. to head to the Murray Hill studio,” the New York Post reported.

The Post claimed de Blasio was 41 minutes late as a result.

“Better late than never,” host Dan Mannarino told viewers while de Blasio was on his way.

“We dragged you out of bed early, I appreciate it,” Mannarino eventually told the mayor during his appearance,

TRENDING: Border Patrol Union President Fires Back Against Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Ridiculous’ Accusations

“The mayor told Mannarino that he had set his alarm clock for the wrong time — a scheduling snafu that was later confirmed by City Hall spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein,” the Post added.

The New York Daily News also reported on what happened, confirming the Post’s version of events.

Amazingly, this is not the first time de Blasio has been late and blamed his alarm clock.

Something similar happened back in 2014.

Would Bill de Blasio make a good president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (71 Votes)

That time, it made the Post’s front cover:

Bill de Blasio showed up over 40 minutes late to a live TV interview this morning after an alarm clock snafu. Where’s the one @nypost gave him?! https://t.co/LXWD8gpYfR pic.twitter.com/8IIaN8NAaO — Connor Ryan (@connortryan) July 2, 2019

De Blasio, meanwhile, is struggling to gain traction with Democratic voters as his presidential campaign continues.

He has just 0.7 percent support among Democratic voters nationwide, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.

RELATED: Trump Campaign Announces Giant Fundraising Haul That Dwarfs Democrats

It appears many voters just aren’t interested in the policies proposed by the mayor, who frequently espouses socialist stances.

Back in 2017, for instance, de Blasio basically told New York magazine he does not believe in the right to private property.

“I think people all over this city, of every background, would like to have the city government be able to determine which building goes where, how high it will be, who gets to live in it, what the rent will be,” he said.

“Look, if I had my druthers, the city government would determine every single plot of land, how development would proceed. And there would be very stringent requirements around income levels and rents.”

And in January, he warned that the city will take action against landlord abuse, even if that means seizing private property.

“When a landlord tries to push out a tenant by making their home unlivable, a team of inspectors and law enforcement agents will be on the ground in time to stop it,” the mayor said.

If fines and penalties don’t do the trick, then “we will seize their buildings, and we will put them in the hands of a community nonprofit that will treat tenants with the respect they deserve,” he added.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.