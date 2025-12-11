Socialist Paradise: Man With Downs Syndrome Was Starved to Death as Entire Hospital Staff Watched Without Lifting a Finger

Socialized medicine proves itself to once again be a tragic and dangerous means of administering care.

A man with Down syndrome was admitted to Poole Hospital in Poole, England, for a broken hip after falling in 2021. ITV News reported in October 2025, “His hip was on the mend, but he was incorrectly listed as ‘nil by mouth’ by doctors during his time in hospital and was fed nothing for nine days.”

Adrian Poulton, 56, died of starvation.

His father, David Poulton, told the outlet, “Not being medical, we just naturally thought he was having nutrition, a feed.

“But as it turns out, they were starving him.”

Sister Lesley described her brother’s state. “He was really poorly. He did look at me and dad… He said to me, ‘Lesley, I don’t want to die.’”

“He knew he was going to die. It was just awful.”

He would pass on Sept. 28, 2021, which was two weeks after his admission.

England’s publicly funded National Health Service was so inept that they could not see that a starving man needed food.

Nationalizing healthcare creates a climate in which patients are seen for their place in the grand schemes of the state.

In 2020, anticipating a surge in patients over COVID, Canada’s healthcare system let 35 people die to clear the surgery docket for COVID patients. This wave of new patients did not arrive. Over 50,000 operations and treatments were postponed for that end.

Then-serving Health Minister Christine Elliot commented, “That’s not something any of us want to hear. It certainly was not intended.

This is Adrian Poulton with his parents. He had Down’s Syndrome and lived in a care home. In September 2021, he fell and broke his hip and went to Poole Hospital for help. He was given a bed and died 9 days later. Why? Because a doctor had marked his chart as “nil by mouth”.… pic.twitter.com/F8uDOUqHLv — Miss Jo (@therealmissjo) October 4, 2025

“Any death is a tragedy.”

The American healthcare system’s problems are vast.

It is by no means the shining example, but a socialist system is further from it.

In a more general sense, the evidence speaks to this reality.

The needy and persecuted masses do not aspire to one day make their way to China, North Korea, or Venezuela.

They flee to the United States, the supposed epicenter of evil, inequality, and oppression.

Socialist leaders speak of compassion and fairness, but the 20th century flies in the face of their promises.

It is full of state-sanctioned disasters like Mao Zedong’s Great Leap Forward that End Genocide Now says killed 40 million through starvation.

When will civilization learn that trusting the state with the most precious aspects of our lives — food and medicine — can only turn out disastrously?

