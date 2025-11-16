Socialist Wins Mayor's Race After Ballot Dumps Over a Week After the Election

Democratic mayoral candidate Katie Wilson, a self-professed socialist, has unseated incumbent Democratic Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, multiple outlets projected eight days after polls closed.

Wilson, an activist who has been widely compared to socialist Democratic New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, received 50.2 percent of votes compared to Harrell’s 49.5 percent, according to Decision Desk HQ on Wednesday. While Wilson was initially behind in the vote count, late ballot dumps that broke in her favor were enough to put the leftist challenger over the finish line.

The sitting mayor led in early returns, prompting DDHQ to initially call the race for him on Nov. 6 — while there were still about 100,000 votes left to count. DDHQ retracted the call just one day later. King County Elections told the DDHQ website that there were tens of thousands fewer ballots left to count than there actually were.

Washington is one of eight states that uses universal mail-in voting. The state does not require voter ID to cast ballots by mail.

Wow. While we wait for the few remaining ballots to be counted, we feel like we have won this race. The recent drop put us nearly 1,400 votes ahead, just under the .5 percent threshold for a mandatory recount. pic.twitter.com/nWsIM8HfWr — Katie Wilson for Seattle Mayor (@wilsonformayor) November 12, 2025

Wilson called herself a “socialist” in an interview with The Seattle Times published Sept. 13. She said in the same interview that she was downplaying the “label.” She claimed to be “not a super ideological person” and added that she was not sure that “waving the socialist flag” would help her in the general election against Harrell.

“But, yes, I’m fine with being called a socialist,” she told the outlet.

Wilson, 43, is the daughter of two academics, and her parents reportedly support her and her unemployed husband financially.

The upstart leftist activist bested Harrell in the nonpartisan primary election, receiving just over 50 percent of the vote in the Aug. 5 primary. Due to Washington state law, both candidates advanced to the Nov. 4 general election, even though Wilson had a majority of primary votes.

Wilson, instead of the more moderate Harrell, notably received an endorsement from the King County Democrats. The incumbent, meanwhile, had the support of Democratic Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson, Democratic Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell, and Democratic Washington Rep. Adam Smith — who represents a portion of Seattle in the House.

Democratic Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal — who represents the majority of Seattle in the lower chamber — notably backed Wilson in an Oct. 6 post to X, writing that she was “proud to endorse her.”

“She will be a fighter for the principles of equity, immigrant justice, civil rights, and fundamental democratic rights that are all under threat right now,” Jayapal added in her statement endorsing the left-wing mayoral candidate, in which she also cited Wilson’s dominant primary performance.

The congresswoman, though, endorsed Harrell ahead of the primary election — and her endorsement is still listed on his campaign website.

Jayapal is a well-known member of Congress who previously chaired the left-wing Congressional Progressive Caucus for six years.

We need more organizers like @wilsonformayor in office. Proud to endorse her in Seattle’s mayoral race. pic.twitter.com/7TY09OfzKZ — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) October 6, 2025

Wilson co-founded and runs the Transit Riders’ Union, a self-described “independent, democratic, member-run union of transit riders organizing for better public transit in Seattle, King County and beyond,” according to its website.

She ran for mayor on a left-wing platform emphasizing “climate action and environmental justice,” “police accountability,” “racial equity,” and raising “new progressive revenue,” according to her campaign website.

Wilson also said she would “Trump-proof” Seattle if elected, similar to Mamdani who campaigned to do the same for New York City.

“One of my first political acts in Seattle was joining the massive march for immigrants’ and workers’ rights on May 1, 2006,” Wilson said on her campaign website, under the headline “Trump-Proof Seattle.”

“That’s the Seattle I believe in. We stand up for the most vulnerable. We believe in democracy, climate action, robust public services, and good jobs. But all of that is under threat like never before.”

“Katie Wilson didn’t win an election, Bruce Harrell lost one,” Seattle-based radio host Ari Hoffman wrote on X Monday night, as late ballot drops continued to break for the socialist.

Katie Wilson didn’t win an election, Bruce Harrell lost one Bruce was a lousy mayor. He liked the idea of being mayor, but didn’t like doing the job. In desperation to get re-elected rather than doing his job, he tried to out progressive a progressive. He ran a lazy campaign… pic.twitter.com/9mJrH6ReXf — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) November 11, 2025

“In desperation to get re-elected rather than doing his job, he tried to out progressive a progressive,” Hoffman added in his X post. “He had no ballot harvest or ballot curing operation & his social media was non existent.”

The radio host also called Seattle’s “mail in ballot system” a “joke,” citing the slow pace of counting ballots in the mayoral election.

“King County elections claims they are ‘verifying’ each ballot,” he added. “What are they ‘verifying’ when there is no voter ID or other safeguards?”

