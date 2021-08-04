Sodom & Gomorrah: People Having Sex in San Fran Street Go Viral, But the Comments May Be Worse

A man who witnessed two people having sex on a San Francisco sidewalk was actually smeared as the bad guy for bringing attention to the incident on Twitter.

Kai Sparnas said he was driving to work when he spotted the pair having sex in the street. Sparnas’ Twitter profile says he is a father, and he is presumably a rational person, so naturally he was bothered by what he saw.

But the response to his story from the Twitter denizens was arguably even worse.

WARNING: The following contains graphic images and language that will offend some readers.

“San Francisco, Mission district, around noon on a weekday. Two people having sex on a sidewalk. I was debating if I should post this one or not. Here is why I did,” Sparnas began.

“I thought if this picture and story can convince someone in SF to at least start questioning the tolerance for [moral] wrong in our city, the horrific job our authorities and our elected officials do to make SF a safe place for children, then I should post it,” he explained.

“I was driving to the work site on Shotwell when on the corner of 15th, out of the corner of my eye I noticed bare human skin. I turned my head and saw these two doing it between the parked cars. I was shocked by the whole casualness of it,” Sparnas said.

The uncensored version of the above photo can be seen here.

Sparnas added that when he called the police, the dispatcher didn’t seem too concerned. No officer ever showed up, either.

He said he hung around for about 15 minutes until the duo went their separate ways — without facing any consequences. He also said he suspects that what he witnessed was a transaction wherein drugs were exchanged for sex.

As disturbing as this story is, it is hardly shocking, especially in the moral dump known as San Francisco.

What is truly reprehensible is the response it received on Twitter:

Move to Iowa you asshole — Nandini B. (@nandelabra) August 3, 2021

Why is it that morality police of this sort always worry about sex on the street but never seem to worry about the homeless on the street? What, exactly, do you think morality is? — Philosophy Bear (@sumdepony) August 3, 2021

You Sir are an arsehole. Blocked. But I hope you rot. — John_Hempton (@John_Hempton) August 2, 2021

mind your own business, kai. Be suspicious of anyone clamoring for morality, as what they always mean is ‘their version’ of moral behavior, or worse, pointing at old ‘norms’ that existed in an even more unjust society than we live in now as an example of how we should behave. — ̶d̶o̶n̶’̶t̶ perceive me (@Pope_Meat) August 3, 2021

Seriously, OMF@**(@$^G, is this really what we want to be talking about? Thank goodness we don’t live in a puritanical world here at least. Glad it was warm enough for them. Most would be freezing their asses off 🤣 — Make SF walkable, bikeable, slow streets (@GehaniNeil) August 3, 2021

Hi, Kai.

After reading your thread, I’ve determined that people should have sex in your neighborhood out in the open as often as possible. — alsocourier11sec (@alsocourier11s1) August 3, 2021

Our culture is spiraling.

We already knew that many people now laugh at old-fashioned ideas like morality. Apparently, they’re also perfectly fine with drug dealers having sex on the streets in broad daylight.

This is what happens to a place when leftists gain complete control. One-party rule has failed the people of San Francisco who would like their children to be able to walk down the street without being exposed to fornication.

As Kai Sparnas learned, this is also what happens to a society when progressives throw out old Christian morals and norms simply because they are old.

They’re not satisfied with just California. This is coming to the rest of America — unless we can recover what the left has worked so hard to destroy.

