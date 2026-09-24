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Hennepin County District Attorney Mary Moriarty is seen in a 2022 photo at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
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Hennepin County District Attorney Mary Moriarty is seen in a 2022 photo at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Jenn Ackerman - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Soft-on-Crime DA Called 'Bloody Mary' Caught Trying to Toss Child-Killer's Life Sentence Because It's Just Not Fair

 By Samuel Proctor  September 23, 2026 at 5:09pm
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Fifteen years ago, Ray’jon Gomez, 13, was riding on the pegs of his friend’s bike when a bullet passed through his back, killing him instantly. The gang members implicated in the murder were rightly imprisoned.

Now, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty wants to reduce the sentence of murder mastermind Kemen Taylor, who is now 40. This would release Taylor to the streets as early as 2030.

Taylor, who was 25 at the time of the murder, was riding around town with two teenagers, looking to shoot rival gang members. When they saw Gomez and his friends, the teenagers jumped out of the blue van, killed Gomez, and wounded his 12-year-old friend. After the shooting, Taylor drove everyone away.

Minnesota Statutes § 609.05 (Liability for Crimes of Another) makes it clear that a person is liable for a crime if he intentionally “aids, advises, hires, counsels, or conspires with” the other to commit the crime. Because of his active and intentional aid in the murder of Gomez, Taylor was locked away for Murder in the First Degree (Minn. Stat. § 609.185), which carries a sentence of life imprisonment.

While in prison, Taylor has stacked up violations for fighting, disorderly conduct, and drug and alcohol possession.

This is the man that Moriarty’s office is attempting to release.

But she can’t destroy society all by herself. To lead her prisoner release program, Moriarty hired Andrew Markquart, who previously worked for the Great North Innocence Project.

Should child-killers be released into our neighborhoods?

In defense of the decision to request a prosecutor-initiated sentence adjustment, Markquart argued that Taylor was punished for not taking a plea deal during conviction. He said that if the crime happened today, Moriarty’s office would not charge him with first-degree murder.

To be abundantly clear: Taylor specifically told his attorney he would reject any deal that was for more than 15 years. The deal was longer than 15, so he rejected it. Because of that, he received the just punishment for his crimes. There was no injustice committed in his conviction.

Second, the fact that he wouldn’t be charged with first-degree murder today should scare you.

The law is clear. It hasn’t changed since 2011. Aiding and abetting with the intent to cause death still carries the same sentence.

The only thing that changed was a Soros-funded progressive in the County Attorney’s office.

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An exposé by the Washington Examiner revealed that Moriarty’s campaign received “more than $286,000 in backing from dark-money nonprofits” linked to George Soros’ Open Society Foundation.

Like other Soros-funded candidates, Moriarty has continued the reputation of being soft on crime. In fact, this approach has won Moriarty the title of “Bloody Mary” in her home state.

Normal people realize that releasing violent criminals into society is dangerous, but Moriarty doesn’t. She’s thinking exactly the way the left wants her to think — in favor of criminals, because they’re the real victims, and against society, because it’s the real victimizer.

This level of insanity is what leads to Markquart saying that a reason for Taylor’s premature release is his upcoming wedding. That’s ridiculous. No, that’s not just ridiculous — to quote Gomez’s father, it’s “sickening.”

These people have blood on their hands. Minnesotans have to stand up, and the rest of us have to stand guard. These anti-civilization ideas will only continue to spread.

Your DA might be next.

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Samuel Proctor
Samuel Proctor is a first year student at Iowa State University, studying political science and writing for the Iowa State Daily. His specialization in political theory and philosophy led him to join The Western Journal in 2026. When not writing, Samuel can be found playing guitar and praising Jesus.




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