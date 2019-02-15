SECTIONS
Shooter Apprehended at Industrial Park, Area Schools on Lockdown

Scene where an active shooter was reported at an Aurora, Illinois, industrial parkAssociated Press / YouTube screen shotScene where an active shooter was reported at an Aurora, Illinois, industrial park. (Associated Press / YouTube screen shot)

By AP Reports
Published February 15, 2019 at 2:18pm
Modified February 15, 2019 at 2:56pm
The Latest on a shooting at a business in Aurora, Illinois (all times local):

3:17 p.m.

A suburban Chicago school district is keeping all of its students in their classrooms as police investigate an active shooter situation at an industrial park in Aurora.

West Aurora School District 129 says on its webpage that officials Friday afternoon are “holding all district students in place for their safety.”

The district also says that per directions from the county sheriff, the district has been advised to go into soft lockdown situation and that “teaching will continue with reduced movement.”

A building that houses the Henry Pratt Co. has been swarmed with police and paramedics after reports of the shooting.

It isn’t clear if anyone has been wounded in the shooting.

___

3:15 p.m.

City officials in Aurora, Illinois, say a shooter has been apprehended.

The city sent a tweet Friday afternoon saying there was an active shooter in an industrial park and that police were on the scene.

They say the shooter is in custody and the area still is on lockdown.

Live TV reports show dozens of first responder vehicles outside a building housing the Henry Pratt Co.

Police have not said if anyone has been shot.

___

3:05 p.m.

An employee at the Illinois company where a shooting has been reported says the gunman is a co-worker.

John Probst told ABC7 that he ran out of the back door of the Henry Pratt Co. building in Aurora as the shooting unfolded Friday afternoon.

Probst says he recognized the gunman and that he works at the company. He said the gunman has “a pistol with a laser.”

Probst says he wasn’t hurt but that another colleague was “bleeding pretty bad.”

Aurora is 40 miles west of Chicago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

