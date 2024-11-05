Two deep-red Pennsylvania counties experienced voting machine issues Tuesday morning.

The problems were so bad in Cambria County that a judge approved an emergency petition to keep the polls open an extra two hours — from the state’s usual 8 p.m. closing time to 10 p.m., according to WJAC-TV.

Problems also marred voting in Bedford County, according to the New York Post.

In 2020, former President Donald Trump won 83 percent of the vote in Bedford County, while winning 68 percent of the vote in Cambria County.

(Is Trump going to win the election? Become a Western Journal Member to gain access to our rundown of Trump’s paths to victory.)

“The Cambria County Board of Election learned early this morning that a software malfunction in the County’s Electronic Voting System has prevented voters from scanning their ballots. This should not discourage voters from voting at their voting precincts,” county solicitor Ron Repak said in a statement, WJAC reported.

“There is a process in place for issues of this nature. All completed ballots will be accepted, secured, and counted by the Board of Elections,” he said.

“The malfunction caused voters confusion, long lines of voters, and many individuals left the polling locations without casting a ballot,” the petition said.

Have you already voted? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (69 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

The petition said the glitch “threatens to disenfranchise a significant number of voters in Cambria County.”

WJAC said that in addition to problems in Bedford and Cambria counties, it had received unconfirmed reports of voting problems in Blair, Somerset and Luzerne counties.

In Cambria County, IT specialists are looking into the software problem.

“Voters are continuing to vote by paper ballot, in accordance with normal operations, while the county resolves the issue with in-precinct scanning,” the Pennsylvania Department of State said in a statement, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“We are working with the county to resolve this technical matter and remain committed to ensuring a free, fair, safe, and secure election,” the statement said.

Bedford County elections officials said voting tabulator machines in several precincts were not functioning properly, the Post reported.

Officials said the problem had been identified and technicians had been sent to resolve it.

“The ability to vote has not been impacted, and at this time all sites are being addressed,” elections officials said in a news release.

The Cambria County issue left some voters uncertain of whether their vote will count, according to the Post.

Nathan Anderson of Johnstown said a poll worker put his ballot in a lock box, but he is unsure what will happen after that.

“I was able to turn in my ballot. Whether or not it gets scanned, I’ll never know to be honest,” the Trump supporter said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.