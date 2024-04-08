I can’t decide whether to be nervous about this or not. Maybe you can help me out.

According to Scientific American, scientists launched a project last week to combat global warming by spraying “microscopic salt crystals” in to the air to create clouds that reflect more of the sun’s rays back out into space.

One the one hand, I’m not a big believer in man-made climate change. I believe the climate may be changing — it’s an awfully large and complex subject about which to rule anything definitively in or out — but science tells us it pretty much always has been, so whether or not humanity is having much of an impact on such a ginormous system as the entire planetary climate remains debatable.

On the other hand, these folks in San Francisco are intentionally trying to alter the climate, and I do have a great deal of faith in mankind’s ability to accomplish even the most challenging of goals — especially when the results of those achievements may be detrimental to human flourishing.

And, according to Scientific American, “[t]he risks are numerous” that type of environmental manipulation will not turn out as expected.

Researchers from the University of Washington launched the salt particles from the USS Hornet, a decommissioned aircraft carrier in San Francisco Bay.

The experiment was kept under wraps until it was already in progress “to avoid public backlash,” the outlet reported.

That secrecy was no accident, the report stated.

“The University of Washington and SilverLining, a geoengineering research advocacy group involved in the CAARE project, declined interview requests,” according to the article. “The mayor of Alameda, where the experiment is being conducted, didn’t respond to emailed questions about the project.”

“The idea of interfering with nature is so contentious, organizers of Tuesday’s test kept the details tightly held, concerned that critics would try to stop them,” reported The New York Times, one of only two outlets invited to cover the first day of the project.

Even the White House issued a statement to the Times that “distanced itself” from the experiment.

Because keeping things secret is always the best way to build public trust. Or, perhaps more likely, because the elitist leftists in charge just don’t believe the public has a right to know about such things — or even that they could handle the information if it were provided to them.

Scientific American noted that a similar experiment in Sweden was cancelled last month after indigenous groups protested.

“Every year that we have new records of climate change, and record temperatures, heat waves, it’s driving the field to look at more alternatives,” Robert Wood, the lead scientist for the team behind the project, told the Times. “Even ones that may have once been relatively extreme.”

Even climate activists agree with that description. Two such people cited by the Times described the experiment as “scary” and “extraordinarily dangerous.” Even one of the researchers running the project expressed the hope that it would never actually be needed.

Those are alarming quotes. On the other hand, they come from people with a history of saying alarming things that I’m not necessarily in full agreement with. So, again, I’m not sure what to think.

What about you? Do we have cause for concern here, or is it just one more piece of bait for the fear-mongering establishment media to distract us with?

Let me know if you figure it out.

