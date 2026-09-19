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Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan speaks to supporters during an election night party on Nov. 8, 2022, in Silverton, Oregon.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan speaks to supporters during an election night party on Nov. 8, 2022, in Silverton, Oregon. (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland / Getty Images)

Solid-Blue Oregon Suddenly Looks Flippable as a New Poll Puts the Governor's Race in Toss-Up Range

 By Jack Davis  September 19, 2026 at 12:43pm
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A new poll indicated that deep-blue Oregon’s incumbent Democratic governor could be in deep trouble.

The poll by DHM Research showed Republican state Sen. Christine Drazan ahead of Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek by 2 percentage points, according to KOBI-TV.

Drazan challenged Kotek in 2022, but lost by roughly 3 percentage points, according to KTTH-AM.

Drazan is hoping to be the first Republican governor of Oregon since Victor Atiyeh, who left office in 1987.

The September 11 poll of 600 likely voters gave Drazan a lead of 45 percent to 43 percent. The poll conducted for the business group Grow Oregon showed Pacific Green Party candidate Brett Smith with 4 percent support.

The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

“This poll confirms what we already see on the ground: Oregonians are ready for change, and they see Christine as the leader who can deliver it,” Drazan campaign strategist Trey Rosser said, according to KTTH.

“Four years ago, Tina Kotek made big promises on homelessness, housing, education, and affordability, but today, Oregonians are paying more, getting less, and watching the same problems get worse,” Rosser said.

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DHM pollster John Horvick noted that in 2022, Drazan was leading in the polls until the final month of the election.

Kotek’s campaign noted that many voters have yet to make up their minds, according to Oregon Live.

“There are still a lot of voters who are undecided in this race, but the choice couldn’t be any clearer,” Federico Araujo, communications director for Kotek’s campaign, said in a statement.

The poll found Kotek is not performing up to respondents’ expectations.

Some 46 percent expressed strong disapproval, with another 13 percent in the “somewhat disapprove” category.

Only 10 percent of respondents said they strongly approved of Kotek’s efforts, with 27 percent in the “somewhat approve” category.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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New York City
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