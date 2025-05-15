Solid Gold: Watch Shri Thanedar Implode as He Can't Name 5 Parts of His Own District

Michigan Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar says he’s working for the people; the only problem is that he doesn’t know who those people are or where they are.

Investigative journalist Charlie LeDuff caught up with Thanedar last weekend, posting his interview with the congressman to social media platform X on Wednesday.

On April 28th, Thanedar became something of a household name after he introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

His office made a press release outlining seven constitutional violations Trump has allegedly committed including obstruction of justice and violating the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.

LeDuff and Thanedar spoke at the latter’s impeachment town hall where LeDuff asked him a number of questions ranging from his impeachment filing to alleged connections to animal abuse.

The journalist asked Thanedar one question — and by no means a “gotcha” question — about his district, Michigan‘s District 13 which includes Gross Pointe or, precisely, Gross Pointe Park, Gross Pointe Farms, Gross Pointe Woods, Gross Pointe City, and Gross Pointe Shores.

LeDuff asked Thanedar to name them. That’s it. That was the question.

In an embarrassing moment, to say the least, Thanedar blanked.

Congressman Shri Thanedar impeaches Donald J. Trump.

But first, he impeaches himself.

“What are the five Gross Pointe cities?” LeDuff asked.

Thanedar, surprisingly caught off guard by this simple question about his district, said, “Well, look, I’m not here to answer a quiz.”

“I’m here to say that I’m going to fight for the people of Detroit. I’m going to fight for my constituents,” he added, flimsily trying to recover.

It’s an odd thing for Thanedar to tell LeDuff he’s fighting for these people considering he doesn’t even know the first thing about them.

Thanedar is neither a native Michigander nor American (he was born in India), but that’s hardly an excuse as other members of congress do not hail from their districts but could surely tell you the basics about it.

Thanedar’s ignorance brings into question his allegiance. Is he really working for his constituents? Or is he another operative of the Democratic machine?

The two are not mutually exclusive, obviously. The more salient question would be who he worries about pleasing when making politically calculated decisions.

Perhaps Thanedar thought drawing a blank would make him more relatable to Democrat supporters who are known to prop up mentally dull, old men who can’t recall basic facts about their job.

Former President Joe Biden comes to mind.

Thanedar has only been in Congress for two years, and it shouldn’t be for much longer than that if his constituents see this.

