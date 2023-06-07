Solomon: Musk Critics Seize on 'Twitter Files' Controversy, But the Case Against Him Is Weak

Twitter’s lawyers indicated last week to a federal judge that the “Twitter Files” were all a big lie, nothing more than a marketing campaign to appeal to a huge swatch of Twitter’s user base.

Yet the accompanying argument going around social media that Elon Musk is unfit to own Twitter based on this issue is not as strong as its proponents believe it is.

For those who need a refresher on the Twitter Files, they are internal documents that Musk claims show that the platform has been suppressing free speech.

The documents include emails and other communications between Twitter executives and employees, as well as between Twitter and government officials. Some of the documents relate to Twitter’s handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story during the 2020 presidential campaign.

The release of these documents has caused controversy, with some people arguing that they prove Twitter has been censoring conservative voices and others criticizing Musk for releasing confidential information.

However, the recent revelation that Twitter’s lawyers told a federal judge that the Twitter Files were all a big lie is a serious issue.

As criminal law attorney Nancianne Aydelotte observes, “If true, it would mean that Elon Musk has been misleading the public about the contents of these documents. This would be a serious breach of trust, and it would raise questions about Musk’s fitness to own Twitter.”

That being said, it is important to note that the veracity of the lawyers’ claims has not been established. Musk has denied the allegations, and Twitter has not commented on the matter. It is possible that this is just a misunderstanding or a miscommunication, and that the Twitter Files are in fact genuine.

Even if the allegations are true, however, it is not clear that they should be enough to disqualify Musk from owning Twitter.

Musk is a controversial figure, and he has been criticized for his behavior on Twitter. However, he is also a successful entrepreneur who has made significant contributions to the tech industry. While it is literally a back-and-forth daily argument on Musk’s social media site, it is not clear that his continued ownership of Twitter would be detrimental to the platform or to society as a whole.

It is also worth noting that Twitter has faced criticism over its handling of free speech issues in the past. These are serious issues that need to be addressed, regardless of who owns Twitter, in order for the platform to succeed as a viable business in the long run.

With new Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino set to start work this week — three weeks before her anticipated start date — the Twitter Files are another ongoing challenge that needs to be dealt with immediately.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.