Somali Dem Senator Still Can't Speak Clear English After 20 Years Stateside

Democratic Oregon state Sen. Kayse Jama is audibly incapable of speaking fluent English despite having moved to the U.S. nearly three decades ago.

Jama spoke at a podium in Portland on Thursday, where he, in broken English, condemned Immigration and Customs Enforcement and told them to get out of the city. The state senator moved to the U.S. in 1998, according to his biography.

“This [is] Oregon, we do not need you … you’re not welcome and you need to get the hell out of our community,” Jama spat out.

Oregon State Senator Kayse Jama: “ICE, you not welcome. Get the hell out!” pic.twitter.com/ClEOX5feRR — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 9, 2026



Anti-ICE sentiment and protests have erupted in major U.S. cities following the death of 37-year-old Renee Good, a Minnesota resident fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. Footage showed her maroon Honda SUV blocking a lane where ICE agents were driving, which caused agents to step out of their vehicle and demand that she exit her car. Good then slightly backed up and began accelerating forward, prompting the officer to shoot.

Somalis are at the center of several fraudulent schemes being uncovered across the U.S., particularly in Minnesota, where federal prosecutors have charged 85 Somalis and about a dozen others with stealing over $350 million in taxpayer dollars from Feeding Our Future, a nonprofit that intended to feed low-income children.

YouTuber Nick Shirley exposed 10 Somali daycare centers that appear to not provide any services despite receiving taxpayer funds. The Quality “Learing” Center, which misspelled the word “Learning” on their sign, received $1.9 million in 2025 and $4 million in total funding from Minnesota’s Child Care Assistance Program. Five of the 10 daycare centers visited by Shirley operated as meal sites for Feeding Our Future, causing them to receive $5 million from the program between 2018 and 2021.

The Quality “Learing” Center shut its doors on Wednesday and cannot reopen without submitting a new license application.

Democrats and the corporate media have continued defending the Somali population, saying that they are being scapegoated by President Donald Trump and Republicans. While the fraud made national news, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said that Somalis are part of the city’s community, while Minnesota Lieutenant Gov. Peggy Flanagan appeared on a Somali television station in a hijab.

Trump terminated the federal government’s Temporary Protected Status designation for tens of thousands of Somalis in November, which partially shielded them from deportation. He stated that he does not want Somalis in the U.S. and called Somalia a “garbage” country during a Dec. 8 Cabinet meeting.

