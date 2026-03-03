Share
News
Hunting Knife Photo

Somali Man With Knives in Each Hand Reportedly Tried to Invade Child Nursery, Was Repelled, Then Stabbed Two People Before Fleeing Police

 By Jack Davis  March 3, 2026 at 12:57pm
Share

A black man caused panic in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday after brandishing knives in public, resulting in two people being injured.

The suspect, who reportedly wielded two knives, was later arrested, according to Sky News.

He was taken into custody after a lockdown in the Calder Gardens section of Edinburgh.

A report from the Telegraph said the suspect was presumed to be from Somalia, but there was no official confirmation.

The incident, which occurred at roughly 8:30 a.m. local time, saw two people injured, with police waiting outside a multi-story apartment building until about 3:30 p.m. when the suspect was apprehended.

Police said two individuals were taken to a hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

One man reportedly suffered an injury “consistent with being stabbed,” while a woman suffered a laceration to her head which was, “not believed to be caused by a bladed weapon.”

Authorities said the incident was not terrorism-related.

Related:
Gov. Tim Walz Confronted by Congressman Jim Jordan Over Somali Fraud Scandal: 'Well, Somebody's Lying!'

The Daily Mail reported that damage to a local shop was connected to the event.

The outlet noted how multiple individuals said the suspect tried to enter a nursery, but was eventually chased away before smashing up the local business.

Chief Inspector Scott Kennedy of the Scotland police said: “I’d like to thank the public for their assistance and patience while we dealt with this incident.”

Kennedy added, “I understand what happened was alarming for the local community and I want to reassure the public there is no ongoing wider risk.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




BREAKING: Senate Rejects Dems' War Powers Resolution Trying to Tie Trump's Hands on Iran
Developing: FBI Investigating as Mystery 'Holocaust 2.0' Messages Make Their Way to Stanford Students
Hegseth Explains Utter Devastation of Iranian Regime's Defenses - U.S. Close to 'Uncontested' Control of Airspace
Watch: War Department Releases Clip of U.S. Forces Sinking Iranian Ship by Torpedo – the First Time Since WWII
Cornyn Forced into Runoff with Ken Paxton After Outspending Texas AG 33–1
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation