A black man caused panic in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday after brandishing knives in public, resulting in two people being injured.

The suspect, who reportedly wielded two knives, was later arrested, according to Sky News.

He was taken into custody after a lockdown in the Calder Gardens section of Edinburgh.

A report from the Telegraph said the suspect was presumed to be from Somalia, but there was no official confirmation.

The triple-stabbing suspect in Edinburgh has now been detained under the Mental Health Act. Police have swiftly ruled out terrorism, insisting the incident is “mental-health related.” One can’t help but notice how remarkably fast these conclusions are reached — long before any… pic.twitter.com/RRyVMhxAlw — Vicky Richter🇩🇪🇺🇸🇧🇷🇬🇧 (@VickyRichterUSA) March 2, 2026

The incident, which occurred at roughly 8:30 a.m. local time, saw two people injured, with police waiting outside a multi-story apartment building until about 3:30 p.m. when the suspect was apprehended.

🚨 ALERT: Don’t Worry, Scotland – It’s NOT Terror-Related: Just a Knifeman in Combat Gear Stabbing People Near a School Edinburgh Calder stabbing: “Man” in combat gear roaming with TWO huge knives, smashes local shop, stabs multiple people (at least two in hospital), barricades… pic.twitter.com/ZHow8Lscgj — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) March 2, 2026

Police said two individuals were taken to a hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

One man reportedly suffered an injury “consistent with being stabbed,” while a woman suffered a laceration to her head which was, “not believed to be caused by a bladed weapon.”

Authorities said the incident was not terrorism-related.

The Daily Mail reported that damage to a local shop was connected to the event.

The outlet noted how multiple individuals said the suspect tried to enter a nursery, but was eventually chased away before smashing up the local business.

Chief Inspector Scott Kennedy of the Scotland police said: “I’d like to thank the public for their assistance and patience while we dealt with this incident.”

Invader grins down at the Scottish people after his stabbing spree outside a primary school in Edinburgh. https://t.co/4nZIfm290K pic.twitter.com/O3LIt9bCWK — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) March 2, 2026

Kennedy added, “I understand what happened was alarming for the local community and I want to reassure the public there is no ongoing wider risk.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.