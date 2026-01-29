Share
Close-up logo of the Department of Homeland Security on a car in San Francisco on Feb. 25, 2019.
Close-up logo of the Department of Homeland Security on a car in San Francisco on Feb. 25, 2019. (Smith Collection - Gado / Getty Images)

Somali Woman from Viral 'Bananas and Rice' Video Arrested by Homeland Security

 By C. Douglas Golden  January 29, 2026 at 6:09am
Nasra Ahmed may soon find out whether federal prisons serve bananas and rice.

According to a social media news release from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, Ahmed — who went viral for a video in which she famously, if somewhat inscrutably, described the Somali-American experience as being like “bananas and rice” together — was arrested and is one of 16 Minneapolis rioters who have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding federal officials.

Ahmed went viral last week when she said, during a media briefing in the Minnesota State Capitol, that she had been “kidnapped by ICE.”

According to WCCO-TV in Minneapolis, Ahmed described being “in the area when she believes ICE were targeting two men she did not know, only for agents to shove her to the floor.”

“She said that one of them called her a racial slur before putting her into a vehicle, where she said she met another woman who was detained,” the report claimed.

“Ahmed spent the next two days detained, only to be released without any charges. The 23-year-old was born in the United States and WCCO found no evidence of a criminal record. Her story is one of many reported instances where ICE has detained an American citizen without charging them since Operation Metro Surge began in December.”

However, her appearance became an internet sensation due to her unusual description of her cultural identity.

It’s an interesting thing, it’s very hard to describe what it means to be Somali and what it means to be American, but it’s like a c cultural fusion,” she said “It’s kind of like the bananas and rice, you know?

“It’s a — you know, people don’t think, you can eat bananas with rice, but that’s what it’s like to be Somali and American.”



Her description of the Somali-American community in Minneapolis, which is the largest in America, went viral on social media:

Somewhat less humorously, Ahmed now does have criminal charges against her — specifically, under 18 U.S. Code § 111, which can result in up to one year if it involves simple assault, or up to eight years of prison if it involves “the intent to commit another felony.”

“I am on the ground in Minneapolis today. Federal agents have arrested 16 Minnesota rioters for allegedly assaulting federal law enforcement — people who have been resisting and impeding our federal law enforcement agents,” Bondi said. “We expect more arrests to come.”

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: NOTHING will stop President Trump and this Department of Justice from enforcing the law.”

Ahmed’s arrest photo, people noted, did not include a bandage or anything that would need covering, although it’s unclear when it was taken.

However, in the court where Ahmed was charged, the judge said she was “deeply disturbed” that the suspect’s photograph had been shared on social media.

“This conduct is not something that the court condones,” said Judge Dulce J. Foster, according to a New York Times report.

